Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Traci’s heartbreak, kidnapping aftermath, preemptions, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease preemptions are coming.

It’s a short week for Y&R, with only three new episodes airing.

There will be no new episodes of The Young and the Restless on Thursday, March 20, and Friday, March 21.

CBS will air its annual coverage of March Madness on both days, making it a long weekend for soap fans.

Never fear, though, because a short week doesn’t mean Y&R is skimping on the drama.

In fact, fans should expect a major cliffhanger on Wednesday, March 19, ahead of the brief hiatus.

Will Alan come clean to Traci?

This week ended with Traci (Beth Maitland) discovering Alan’s (Christopher Cousins) phone that he was using to spy on Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Traci confronts her new fiance after he busts her with the phone.

However, things won’t go as Traci hoped, and Alan’s behavior will rock her to her core. Lucky for Traci, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) are there to help her through this latest obstacle.

All signs point to Alan making up a story for Traci that shocks her. It’s way too soon for the truth that he was the mystery voice playing games with Sharon and Phyllis to come out.

Phyllis and Sharon get back to reality

Speaking of the recently rescued duo, they settle into life after being kidnapped. For Sharon, that means putting it all on the line with Nick (Joshua Morrow).

When Nick gets a special invitation, we are pretty sure it’s from Sharon, and it is a special date. It sure seems like a Shick reunion is on the horizon.

Phyllis quickly returns to her old self, especially as Summer (Allison Lanier) panics that the kidnapper remains on the loose. Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) makes a discovery that proves Phyllis is simply putting on a brave face.

More Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victor (Eric Braeden) won’t back down from trying to split up Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin). The mustache issues an ultimatum for Kyle, which does not go over well with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Lily (Christel Khalil) grills Damian (Jermaine Rivers) about his motives with Nate (Sean Dominic), while Holden (Nathan Owens) pushes Audra (Zuleyka Silver) too far, jeopardizing her future with Nate.

What’s a short week without a bit of romance? This time, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) have sparks flying all over the place.

It’s a short but exciting week on the hit CBS soap!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.