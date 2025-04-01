Young and the Restless fans sound off on ‘bitter and vindictive’ Billy: ‘Please stop’

The Young and the Restless fans are not here for Billy (Jason Thompson) and his repetitive behavior on the hit CBS soap.

Billy has always been his own worst enemy, which seems to be the case once again.

Y&R fans are sounding off on how Billy has been acting lately, especially when he learned about Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) reunion.

The whining, as well as the need for revenge from Billy, is becoming a broken record.

If Billy isn’t gunning for Adam, Victor (Eric Braeden) is on his hit list.

Listen, we all know neither Victor nor Adam are innocent, but Y&R fans are saying enough already with Billy Boy’s behavior.

The Young and the Restless fans are over ‘bitter and vindictive’ Billy

Soap Twitter, aka X, was on fire, with The Young and the Restless fans going off about Billy.

“Billy you are bitter and vindictive. Stop projecting yourself to Adam,” read an X.

Another mentioned that Billy should stop being bitter about Adam and perhaps spend more time with his children.

Billy starting his new company was also brought up with a critic just wanting him to do it already.

Pic credit: @Beachgurl1401/@sheet_cake/@FireflyRaine/X

There were a couple of other X’s that told Billy to “shut up” as well as to stop being so jealous.

A different one called out Billy for being so upset Chelsea got back with Adam when he’s supposedly moved on with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Pic credit: @KeshiaWilis/@SpoonyLupin/@Bunnies798Acorn/X

“Billy you are by far perfect.. #YR stop judging!” said an X with a GIF that read “Please stop.”

One X joked about Billy being so mad.

More Y&R fans are outraged over Billy’s actions

Billy being an “a**” was mentioned more than once, even though one X thinks he’s a “handsome a**.” The Abbott heir was also blasted for not being very good at business.

Pic credit: @Blesmomma/@DiDoreen/@sheet_cake/X

A different Y&R fan isn’t thrilled that the writers are wasting Sally on Billy, even referring to him as a “man child.”

I’m truly disappointed that they’re wasting Sally with this manchild call Billy Abbott. #YR pic.twitter.com/TN1jKOcUqQ — Lady Bee 🐝 (@Patrici26843477) April 1, 2025

“Billy is just doing the same old regurgitated hating, and having no character growth whatsoever. If this episode didn’t have the Nathan/Damian storyline, I’d skip it. #YR,” stated an X.

Billy is just doing the same old regurgitated hating, and having no character growth whatsoever. If this episode didn't have the Nathan/Damian storyline, I'd skip it. #YR pic.twitter.com/IHbAsmKatJ — a content connoisseur (@drillgazer) April 1, 2025

The fact that Billy doesn’t take accountability for the part he played in Delia’s death was also brought up.

Billy will always hate Adam bc he blames only him for Delia's death, accepting zero responsibility for his actions on that night. If he hadn't left her in the car unattended which we all know is wrong, she'd be alive #YR pic.twitter.com/aRWbrPabDN — BGSU Lady😇♥️🐶♥️📚🙏 (@BGSULady) April 1, 2025

It certainly seems like The Young and the Restless fans are having an issue with Billy.

Do you agree or disagree with the Billy outrage?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.