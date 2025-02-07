Who is Holden on Young and the Restless? Nathan Owens teases character’s Genoa City ‘past’

The Young and the Restless star Nathan Owens can breathe easier now that his character’s real identity has been revealed.

This week, Y&R fans learned Nathan was really playing Holden, not Damian.

It turns out the real Damian (Jermaine Rivers) hired Holden to get the dirt on Nate (Sean Dominic).

Now, the cat is out of the bag, thanks to Amy (Valarie Pettiford) and Nate discovering the truth.

Holden won’t be leaving Genoa City now that his secret has been exposed.

In fact, Holden has a reason for being in town that has nothing to do with Damian hiring him.

Who is Holden on Young and the Restless?

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Nathan opened up about Holden, revealing his new alter ego is charming, single, a ladies’ man, and very mysterious.

“Holden is a very, very charismatic man. He is … I don’t want to say a Lothario, but he’s a charming dude and he’s very single. And he has quite the interest in alcohol [laughs]. He’s definitely worldly and cultured, but there is a bit of a mysterious darkness to this character that I want to tap into even more as the story progresses,” Nathan shared with the outlet.

The Young and the Restless fans will learn there’s more to the Damian and Holden connection than meets the eye. Through that, Holden’s story will come out, and the character will come alive.

Y&R star Nathan Owens teases Holden’s Genoa City past

While Nathan is still learning about Holden, as the writers delve more into the character, he can tease it’s not random he ended up in Genoa City.

“I would want to tell the fans that they will soon learn that my character has a past with someone in town. And maybe a certain lady. So he will be busy keeping secrets as he settles in and, and as the drama continues,” the actor expressed to Soap Opera Digest.

February sweeps are here, so we can expect more twists and turns now that the truth about Holden and Damian is out.

Head writer Josh Griffith hinted that the new year would bring true love for Lily (Christel Khali). The rumor mill was running wild that Damian would be that love even though he was Nate’s brother.

Let’s be honest: that rumor gave off ick vibes galore.

However, something tells us that Lily might be the person from Holden’s past, and Holden might be that great love of hers.

Be sure to keep watching to find out how Holden fits into Genoa City and his current connection to Damian.

