Who is fake Rafe on Days of our Lives? That’s a question many Days fans are asking as faux Rafe, aka Arnold Feniger, popped up in Salem to cause trouble for EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

It’s been a minute since Arnold was on the canvas.

In fact, fake Rafe hasn’t been around in over a decade.

So, if you are a bit confused about the man who looks but acts nothing like Rafe, we have a little refresher for you.

After all, today, Rafe (Galen Gering) came face to face with his double, adding a new twist to this story.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Arnold Feniger, or fake Rafe, as Days of our Lives fans refer to him.

In 2011, the feud between Rafe and EJ (then James Scott) over Sami (Alison Sweeney) took a soapy turn. To keep Sami from getting custody of Johnny and Sydney, EJ and Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) caused Rafe to have a car accident.

While in the hospital, Stefano and EJ kidnapped Rafe, forcing him to recuperate as a prisoner in the DiMera tunnels. They replaced Rafe with Arnold after giving him plastic surgery to look like the cop.

Arnold did his best to make Sami believe he was Rafe, but the ruse didn’t last long. Sami figured out Arnold was an imposter and even shipped Allie off to be with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) after she became terrified of her fake stepfather.

Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) mom, Fay Walker (Valerie Wildman), stumbled upon the truth, including what the DiMeras were doing, but Arnold killed her before she could spill the truth.

The real Rafe began to be a problem for EJ and Stefano, so they used a Dr. Rolfe (William Utay) drug to wipe out his memory. They then shipped him off to an institution where he was nursed back to health by a nun.

Even though he didn’t have his memory, Rafe was drawn to Salem, especially the safe house where his and Sami’s relationship began. Sami was compelled to go there, too, as she figured out what was happening with her fake husband.

Once Sami realized there were two Rafes, she immediately knew which one was real. Sami shot Arnold and tied him up as Rafe got his memory back. Arnold eventually spilled all to them with an assist from Bo (Peter Reckell), Hope (Kristian Alfonso), and a truth serum.

Arnold was set to go into witness protection, but EJ and Stefano’s guys got to him in prison and killed him, or so we all thought until Arnold showed up to squeeze more money out of EJ.

I recently watched the fake Rafe episodes from 2011 and it's a stretch that he survived. They made it pretty clear then that they murdered him in prison and showed his dead body in front of Bo and Hope(episode 11632)#Days#DaysOfOurLives https://t.co/m1D3OFiR1a pic.twitter.com/a5GPgHIMWg — #Sanremo2025 is coming 🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@vuedite) December 25, 2024

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fake Rafe not only becomes a thorn in EJ’s side but raises a lot of suspicions. We know the run-in with Rafe will only complicate things, and Galen had some thoughts on what’s coming up.

What can Days fans expect from fake Rafe?

The story of Rafe and Arnold has only just begun again. Galen recently opened up to Soap Opera Digest about things getting complicated with Arnold around.

“He’s kind of deadbeat guy who ran out of money and figures, ‘Why don’t I go back and get some more?’ That’s kind of his mission. Then, obviously, things will get a little complicated, because he’s a loose canon. He doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing or how to go about being discreet or anything like that,” Galen expressed to the outlet.

What do you think of the fake Rafe being back in the mix? Sound off in the comments section below.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.