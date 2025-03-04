Who has Sharon and Phyllis on Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless viewers aren’t very patient regarding getting answers.

A case in point is that Y&R fans can’t stop talking about who kidnapped Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

The two enemies are currently being forced to work together to escape a room in the basement of a mental facility where a mysterious voice is calling the shots.

On today’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis accused each other’s children and Nick (Joshua Morrow) of orchestrating the kidnapping.

Back in Genoa City, Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Summer (Allison Lanier), and Nick figured out that Phyllis and Sharon are together with a bit of help from Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chance (Conner Floyd).

However, in true soap fashion, there are more questions than answers about who kidnapped Phyllis and Sharon.

Who has Sharon and Phyllis on The Young and the Restless?

The obvious choice would be Ian (Ray Wise). After all, everyone in Genoa City thinks he’s dead, but Y&R viewers know that the evil villain is alive.

Since Ian is the obvious choice, it likely isn’t him. Plus, Ian isn’t invested in Sharon and Phyllis making nice or putting their differences aside.

We do know that whoever kidnapped them knows their complete history. The culprit appears to want these enemies to make peace for good.

Fan theories floating around include Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Nick, and Victor (Eric Braeden). Nick can be ruled out because he would never intentionally worry his kids about this, especially after recent events with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian.

Victor and Michael, on the other hand, are contenders. Then again, are they really invested in Phyllis and Sharon making nice? We don’t think so.

So I have a friend that watch YR also and she read somewhere I don’t know if it’s true or not but she read that Michael has kidnapped Phyllis and Sharon to make them get along !!!! Honestly I don’t think Michael would do that !! I don’t think he would go that far !!!!! #YR pic.twitter.com/m0olvLK1aB — lynn standridge (@lynn5432) March 4, 2025

This means that the kidnapper is someone right under fans’ noses like a family member playing along with the ruse or a blast from the past fans have forgotten about.

When will Y&R fans find out who kidnapped Phyllis and Sharon?

What we do know for sure is that this storyline won’t be ending anytime soon. In fact, all bets are on it playing out at least until May sweeps.

That doesn’t mean that we won’t learn who has them sooner. It just means Sharon and Phyllis should be locked in the room for the next few weeks.

Please, let this Phyllis & Sharon debacle end soon. It's not interesting and nobody wants another long, drawn out kidnapping story. This is the 2nd one in 3 months. Come up with something else. #YR pic.twitter.com/aqtjGVPYbo — Niecee' (@LadeeNiecee) March 4, 2025

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that more people like Jack will get involved in the search (Peter Bergman).

Who do you think has Phyllis and Sharon? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.