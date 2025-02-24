Where is Sharon on Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans have much to discuss, including a missing Sharon (Sharon Case).

February sweeps are winding down, with Y&R kicking things up a very much-needed notch to end the month.

Last week, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) went MIA, sending Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) into panic mode.

Now Sharon can’t be found, with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) sounding alarm bells.

The video for the hit CBS soap teased the two families realize Sharon and Phyllis’ disappearances are not a coincidence.

Mariah points fingers at Phyllis for being behind Sharon going MIA, but that isn’t the case.

Where is Sharon on The Young and the Restless?

From the second Phyllis was suddenly nowhere to be found; the rumor mill was buzzing that Ian (Ray Wise) was back in the mix.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon and Phyllis are in grave danger as they are forced to make unthinkable decisions. This only adds more fuel to the fire that Ian has both women.

Today’s episode ended with Sharon and Phyllis knocked out and locked in a basement. All signs point to the two enemies being forced to team up to save their own lives.

Ian seems to be the only person who would go to such lengths unless Y&R gives us a new villain, which seems doubtful.

Everyone in Genoa City thinks Ian is dead, so he won’t be on anyone’s radar, giving him the perfect chance to finish his revenge plan.

Sharon & Phyllis lying unconscious in a room

What is next for Phyllis and Sharon?

Thanks to spoilers, we know the two women are in dire straits. After months of fighting, mostly with Phyllis coming for Sharon, their lives are in each other’s hands.

February sweeps ends this week, so whatever happens will push the storyline forward until May sweeps. Y&R fans shouldn’t expect this to be wrapped up this week, either.

The good news is that neither Sharon nor Michelle wants to leave the hit CBS soap.

Therefore, fans can be assured that Phyllis and Sharon will eventually emerge from this mess alive, but definitely not unscathed.

Honestly, it will be a nice change of pace to see Sharon and Phyllis forced to team up to put their hatred of each other behind them.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.