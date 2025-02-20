The Young and the Restless has launched a new mystery surrounding Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

After months of Phyllis literally being on the warpath, the fiery redhead has gone radio silent.

Phyllis being quiet has set off alarm bells for Daniel (Michael Graziadei), especially after she missed breakfast with Summer (Allison Lanier).

The last time Y&R fans saw Phyllis was on Valentine’s Day when she had a dream about Billy (Jason Thompson).

Now that Daniel has informed Billy of the latest with Phyllis, even he seems worried.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

February sweeps are winding down, and Phyllis being MIA means something is brewing for sure.

Where is Phyllis on Young and the Restless?

There’s no way that Phyllis would purposely shut off communication with her kids. Let’s not forget that it took everything in Summer and Daniel to forgive Phyllis for faking her own death a couple of years ago.

Phyllis is many things, but she would not risk losing her children again. All signs point to Phyllis not missing on her own accord.

Oh yes, we have a feeling that Ian (Ray Wise) has returned upon his near death, and this time, he’s taken Phyllis as part of his next revenge plan.

#yr Does ZOMBIE IAN WARD have Phyllis?? pic.twitter.com/GNXTupkLNN — 4 8 15 16 23 42 (@DrMarvin_Candle) February 20, 2025

Everyone in Genoa City thinks Ian died. However, The Young and the Restless viewers know that is not the case.

Ian’s return would certainly shake up the humdrum sweeps month, where there has been minimal action. The only shocker was the Holden (Nathan Owens) and Damian (Jermaine Rivers) twist, and it didn’t really have that wow factor that usually comes during sweeps month.

Then again, Phyllis could be doing what she does best: stirring the pot and showing up in Paris to disrupt Billy and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) trip.

Is Michelle Stafford leaving Y&R as Phyllis?

Phyllis’ sudden vanishing act also has Y&R fans in a frenzy that fan favorite Michelle Stafford is once again leaving the hit CBS soap.

Rumors regarding Michelle exiting the show have become the norm ever since she returned following her stint on General Hospital.

The actress has not indicated she wants to say goodbye to The Young and the Restless and Phyllis again. In fact, Michelle was on hand the other day to celebrate Eric Braeden’s 45th anniversary as Victor Newman.

Perhaps Michelle needed a couple of weeks off, which is how the writers gave her that time.

Honestly, though, Phyllis’ absence has Ian written all over it and seems very storyline-driven, not driven by something else like Michelle’s leaving.

Only time will tell what’s really going on with Phyllis. We just hope it leads to some excitement and juicy entertainment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.