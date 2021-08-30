The Young and the Restless fans miss Chelsea, especially as Adam bonds with Sally. Pic credit: CBS

Fans wonder when Chelsea on The Young and the Restless will be coming back as a new storyline will impact her personal and professional life.

It’s been nearly two months since Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) left Genoa City with Connor (Judah Mackey) to help take care of her mother Anita (Catherine Bach). Connor returned home a couple of weeks ago to be with his dad, Adam (Mark Grossman), but Chelsea remains out of town.

Thanks to Chelsea being seen via two video chats on a recent episode of Y&R, viewers keep asking when the character will return.

When is Chelsea on The Young and the Restless coming back?

The reason Chelsea has been off-screen is, of course, because actress Melissa Claire Egan welcomed her first child earlier this month. Melissa and her husband, Matt Katrosar, are the proud parents of a baby boy.

Although Melissa is enjoying her maternity leave, she’s made it clear that she would return to the CBS soap opera after taking some time to hang with her son. That means the actress and character will be back onscreen before fans know it.

Chelsea should be back in the mix later this fall. The Young and the Restless films about five weeks in advance of the episodes hitting the airwaves. If Melissa returns to work after eight weeks, that would put her back on set in late October and Chelsea on screen at the beginning of December, just in time for the holiday season.

There is always a chance Chelsea could return sooner. It all depends on how long Melissa intends to be off work.

What can fans expect from Chelsea’s Y&R return?

Life in Genoa City will look quite different to Chelsea when she comes back.

First, her best friend and business partner Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has taken a job at Newman Media. The plan was for Chelsea to join Chloe, but Chelsea may have other plans based on their most recent conversation.

Second, an Adam and Sally (Courtney Hope) romance is blooming. The Y&R preview video shows Adam asking her to accompany him to the Newman Media launch party. Sally agrees because another promo video features her getting into a heated fight with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

It certainly seems the stage is being set for Chelsea to become Sally’s new nemesis. After all, Sally is working with Chelsea’s good friend and getting close with her ex.

Besides the Sally drama, viewers can expect Chelsea to still be under scrutiny for poisoning Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and faking her paralysis. Victor (Eric Braeden) will have a score to settle with Chelsea, too, since she tried to weasel out of their Fairview plan.

Do you miss Chelsea?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.