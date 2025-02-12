Days of our Lives has pulled another casting switcheroo within the teen scene.

There is a new Sophia in town less than a year after the character debuted.

Madelyn Kientz, who originated the role of Sophia in April 2024, is out.

Rachel Boyd is in on the hit Peacock soap.

The change comes amid February sweeps, and the Sophia and Tate (Leo Howard) baby drama heats up.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, why was there an actress swap for Sophia on Days of our Lives?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What happened to Sophia on Days of our Lives?

News broke last month via TV Insider that a Sophia recast was coming. The outlet did not reveal why the change was being made or give a reason.

As of this writing, Madelyn has yet to address her exit from the show. The actress doesn’t regularly post on social media, so we couldn’t get any clues there either.

Since Days doesn’t comment on casting changes, it’s one of those mysteries for now.

What we do know is that it’s time to welcome Rachel into the fold. Today’s episode of the daytime drama made it clear that the teen pregnancy storyline and Sophia aren’t going anywhere.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sophia and Tate work to convince Amy (Shi Ne Nielson) they should give the baby up for adoption. The chat doesn’t go well, which should surprise no one.

This storyline will play out well into the spring, with new twists and turns coming each week. In the meantime, let’s get to know the new actress playing Sophia.

Who is now playing Sophia on Days?

Rachel Boyd is a soap newbie but has been acting for the past decade. She has appeared on TV shows such as The Bold Type and Grand Army and the TV movie He’s Not Worth Dying For.

Most recently, Rachel starred in the Prime Video movie Boot Camp.

Even though Days viewers just got their first glimpse of Rachel as Sophia, the actress has been filming the show since last summer. Rachel recently spoke with Young Hollywood to gush over her time on the Peacock soap.

“The people here are some of the kindest people I have ever met. The storylines are heightened for sure, but I found that really fun to play,” she said. “Everybody here is very passionate and dedicated, and that makes it easy to be excited about the work we’re doing.”

Rachel feels lucky to be part of the hit show. In the video interview, fans get a glimpse of Sophia’s baby bump as she and Tate are at the hospital. Perhaps they are getting ready for their little one.

Casting changes happen all the time in the soap world, and the latest one for Days of our Lives is Rachel Boyd taking over the role of Sophia.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.