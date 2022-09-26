Tucker McCall on Y&R: Is Trevor St. John taking over the role of Devon’s bio dad?

Trevor will pop up in Genoa City very soon. Pic credit: @PureFlixEnt/YouTube

It looks like Tucker McCall is headed back to The Young and the Restless, but this time the character will be played by Trevor St. John.

News broke in August that One Life to Live alum Trevor had signed on to the hit CBS soap opera.

However, details of the character he was playing have been kept under wraps.

The rumor mill has been running wild, though, that Trevor will play a recast role with several connections to Genoa City.

It’s believed the actor will be thrown into a hot-button storyline.

Not only that but it’s believed Trevor is set to make his Y&R debut this week.

Is Trevor St. John playing Tucker McCall on Y&R?

The recent issue of Soap Opera Digest has speculation brewing that Trevor will play Tucker McCall, Devon’s (Bryton James) bio dad.

Tucker is also the long-lost son of Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). The character was originated by William Russ in 2009, with Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols (Steve) taking over the role from 2010-2013.

While Soap Opera Digest didn’t confirm Trevor was bringing Tucker back to Genoa City, the magazine’s Fall Preview adds more fuel to the fire that this is a fact, not fiction.

The good news is that The Young and the Restless fans won’t have to wait too long to see if Trevor is playing Tucker. According to Soap Hub, Trevor will make his highly anticipated Y&R debut on Wednesday, September 28.

What can Y&R fans expect from Tucker’s return?

Since Tucker appears to be back on the Y&R canvas, what can fans expect from his return?

A preview video for this week teased that Diane (Susan Walters) gets an unexpected visitor. All signs point to that being Tucker, who will play a pivotal role in her missing years in Los Angeles.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are determined to dig up dirt on Diane, and Tucker just might be the answer to their prayers. It’s also like that Tucker is the mystery texter that has been helping Diane recently.

Other than the Diane aspect, Tucker’s return will impact Devon and possibly Chancellor-Winters going public. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is expected to resurface in Genoa City this fall, and she has a serious romantic history with Tucker.

The wait is almost over for The Young and the Restless fans as Trevor St. John will debut on the hit daytime drama this week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.