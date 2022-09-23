Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Chad and Abigail reunite, Gwen’s hurt, EJ helps, and Chloe meddles

Chloe has the best intentions on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease so much chaos erupting in Salem.

As fall kicks off, big things are happening on the daytime drama, and November sweeps are right around the corner.

One hot-button storyline involves Orpheus (George DelHoyo) injecting Kate (Lauren Koslow), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Things take a turn next week. Rex (Kyle Lowder) returns to town with an answer that might save his mother but not Kayla or Marlena. It sounds like Orpheus poisoned them with different deadly toxins, which is not surprising.

Meanwhile, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is livid that Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla kept her out of the loop.

That’s just a glimpse of what’s going down in Salem. Let’s take a look at the other must-see Days moments for next week.

Gwen’s taken to the hospital

Despite Jennifer’s (Cady McClain) threats for Gwen (Emily O’Brien) to keep quiet about her pain killer problem, Gwen tells all to Jack (Matthew Ashford). The move pushes Jennifer over the edge.

Before the week’s over, Jennifer will come clean with Jack and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). However, it may be too late.

Rafe (Galen Gering) stumbles upon a severely injured Gwen and takes her to the hospital. Xander (Paul Telfer) is left speechless after seeing what happened to his ex.

Did Jennifer hurt Gwen, or does her injury have to do with her betraying her bestie Leo (Greg Rikaart)?

Chloe and EJ rush to save their loved ones

The clock’s ticking to stop Clyde (James Read) from marrying Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and stop Chad (Billy Flynn) from killing Clyde.

EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) enlists Belle (Martha Madison) in his search for Chad before it’s too late. It’s a good thing, too, because Chad finds himself in serious trouble, and EJ finds him just in the nick of time.

Over with Chloe, she turns to her dad Craig (Kevin Spirtas) to interrupt Nancy’s wedding with the news Clyde’s a killer. Not only did he kill Abigail, but Clyde stabbed Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Chad and Abigail’s magical moment

The fall preview video teased a heartfelt Abigail and Chad reunion, in heaven or Chad’s dreams, of course. Now that Clyde has been discovered as the murderer, Chad reunites with his wife.

They finally get to share a touching goodbye that will require tissues because it will be a tearjerker.

Elsewhere in Salem, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) clash over their living situation as Gabi (Camila Banus) deals with the new Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Speaking of Stefan, he continues to put the moves on Chloe, which amps up Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) jealous side. Plus, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has another crazy plan that requires Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) expertise.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.