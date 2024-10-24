The Young and the Restless stars Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott were hit with a nostalgic surprise that moved them to tears.

The hit CBS soap will celebrate its 13000th episode in a couple of weeks.

It comes in the middle of November sweeps with the wedding of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) serving as the backdrop.

The show plans to bring back many fan favorites for the special event, but that’s not all.

Melody and Eric got a surprise that plays into that storyline and will tug on so many fans’ heartstrings.

It turns out the Newman home is going back to where it all began with an upgrade.

The Young and the Restless stars Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott moved to tears over nostalgic surprise

According to Deadline, Melody and Eric were surprised with the updated set of the original Newman house. The two actors solemnly walk to the set in a video, only to be flooded with emotion upon seeing the original version.

Eric admitted he couldn’t believe how attached he was to the set, but after 44 years, it happens. Melody walked around, taking it all in. Eric took a seat, and the tears began to flow as his emotions took over.

“I was moved to tears because it was so long coming,” he stated.

At one point, after walking around, Melody choked up. She looked at the beauty of the set and was reminded of home. Melody explained that the set always felt like her house, so she was thrilled to have it back.

“I have wanted this back here for so long,” she expressed, getting so choked up that Eric got up to give his on-screen leading lady a hug.

Eric and Melody are clearly moved to have their Newman family home back, and fans will be, too. The set will be unveiled on Friday, November 8, with Victor surprising Nikki with the rebuilt home.

The Newman Ranch has returned (mostly) to form after a 12 year absence.



As much as his writing sucks, Josh Griffith’s #YR has been the most recognizable verison of the show in years.



And with Ed Scott returning as Senior Producer, things are looking up for the show. pic.twitter.com/u9D5ydaNey — FactsLivesMatter 🟤 (@Facts0601) October 24, 2024

What happened to the original Newman Ranch house on Y&R?

It’s common for homes to get an updated look over the years and for characters to move into different digs at times. However, in the case of the Newman house on The Young and the Restless, Nikki and Victor were forced out when Sharon (Sharon Case) burnt the home to the ground in 2012.

“The Newman Ranch burning down was an emotional story for the Newmans, but it was not lost on us that the Newman family and Genoa City just weren’t the same without Victor and Nikki’s original home,” said Y&R Executive Producer and Head writer Josh Griffith, told Deadline.

He added, “We’ve discussed bringing the set back for many years, and decided that its return around Y&R’s 13,000th episode would be perfect timing to help celebrate this incredible milestone as well as the legacy of Victor and Nikki.”

To watch the full video of Eric and Melody getting their first look at the original Newman family home, click here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.