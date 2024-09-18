The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case teases ‘greatest storyline ever’ ahead of 30th anniversary special

The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case has given fans something to discuss before her 30th anniversary special.

Sharon debuted as Sharon Newman in September 1994.

The character, a love interest for Nick (Joshua Morrow), was originated by Monica Potter, and then played by Heidi Mark, all in 1994 before Sharon’s premiere, and the rest is history.

Next week, Y&R will air a stand-alone episode to honor 30 years of Sharon.

Although the episode is filled with nostalgia and flashbacks, it also focuses on the current storyline focusing on Sharon’s mental health.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sharon has opened up about her anniversary and the episode dedicated to her character.

The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case teases ‘greatest storylines ever’

Speaking with Soaps.com, Sharon admitted that she’s over the moon with where her current storyline is going. The Young and the Restless fans know that Sharon has been hallucinating Cameron (Linden Ashby).

“I’m so excited about it. It’s a storyline I’ve always wanted to do, but the timing was never right. I can’t wait for people to see it,” she dished.

Sharon went on to add, “Over the years, Sharon’s been involved in some epic storylines, and this is one of them. This will go down as one of her greatest storylines ever!”

The actress isn’t giving away any details but did promise things don’t get wrapped up in a nice neat bow after her special episode. Instead, Sharon teased that the storyline will barrel right along for weeks to come.

Though Sharon’s episode provides a pivotal shift in the storyline, all signs point to the drama staying front and center well into November sweeps.

Sharon Case shares ‘scary’ thing she dealt with in Y&R special episode

Joshua had a special episode this summer to honor his 30th anniversary as Nick. However, unlike his episode, which really was a stand-alone, Sharon’s being so focused on a current story was different for her to film.

Sharon is the star of the episode, and that means she had to carry it on her own.

“This one is pretty much just Sharon. I saw the script and realized, ‘I’m on every page!’” Sharon expressed to Soaps.com, adding, “It was almost a little scary.”

Despite the challenge of carrying an episode, Sharon gushed over the honor and privilege it has been to be on The Young and the Restless for three decades. The actress also hopes Y&R fans keep on this wild ride with her because things are about to get crazier for Sharon on the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.