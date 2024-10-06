The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway shocks co-stars with major change

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby) shocked her co-stars when she recently made a major change.

Melissa has been off-screen as Abby and Devon (Bryton James) plan their wedding off-screen.

The actress took the downtime to make a personal change to her appearance, and she looks amazing.

Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared a video revealing she had chopped off her long hair.

Melissa traded in her long locks for a shorter style that included a lighter shade of blonde, too.

“Sometimes you just need to change it up a bit ✨🪄Thank you for always making my hair dreams come true @christinepasqualone 💛,” read the caption on her IG post.

The Young and the Restless stars gush over Melissa Ordway’s new look

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Melissa’s post to be flooded with familiar faces gushing over her change.

“Did you?????? That’s sooooo gorgeous !!! I’m so jealous !! You look so so beautiful,” wrote Amelia Heinle (Victoria).

Zuleyka Silver (Audra) replied, “Looks so good!!,” while Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) gushed, “SOOOOOO CUTE!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Bryton, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Lauralee Bell (Christine), and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) all used emojis to show how much they liked Melissa’s new do.

Pic credit: @mel_ordway/Instagram

Courtney Hope (Sally) and actress Faith Ford called the look “cute,” while Eileen Davidson (Ashely) wrote, “Fantastic!!!!”

Tricia Cast (Nina), Kelly Kruger (Mackenzie), and General Hospital’s Kate Mansi (Kristina) all used “love” to describe Melissa’s adorable haircut.

Pic credit: @mel_ordway/Instagram

Melissa’s husband, Justin Gaston, popped up to hit on his wife, saying “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 “How you doing?” Christel Khalil (Lily), Daniel Goddard (Cane), and actress Jana Kramer also chimed in to gush over Melissa’s style change.

Pic credit: @mel_ordway/Instagram

Y&R viewers won’t see Melissa’s new do on-screen for a few weeks, likely during November sweeps.

What’s next for Abby on Y&R?

Speaking of November sweeps, The Young and the Restless will not only amp up the who killed Heather (Vail Bloom) story, but Abby and Devon’s wedding will take place.

The wedding seems to coincide with the 13,000th episode of Y&R. Ironically, the 12,000th episode of the hit CBS soap was marked with Abby and Chance’s (then Justin Gaston) wedding.

We should learn more about the wedding this week. Y&R spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) comes to Abby’s rescue, and the rumor mill is buzzing that it has something to do with the wedding.

Be sure to tune in to find out!

What do you think of Melissa’s new look?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.