The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan asked for Chelsea and Adam to cheat

Melissa Claire Egan has revealed she wanted her alter ego, Chelsea, to cheat with Adam (Mark Grossman) on The Young and the Restless.

The aftermath of Adam and Chelsea’s one-night stand in Baltimore is currently playing out on the hit CBS soap.

After weeks of lying, Chelsea couldn’t hide the truth from Billy (Jason Thompson) anymore, which led to Adam being forced to come clean with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Now, as fans watch the fallout of his cheating scandal, Melissa has opened up about how she asked to have this happen.

The actress adores working with Mark, Courtney, and Billy because their dynamic is off the charts.

In true soap fashion, though, Melissa knew something needed to shake up the foursome that grew close dealing with Connor’s (Judah Mackey) OCD battle.

Melissa recently spoke to Daytime Confidential to speak about the cheating scandal, which is where she dropped a bombshell.

“I voice messaged our Head Writer, Josh Griffith, who’s a genius, and he doesn’t need my help. I was like, ‘Hey, I feel like maybe Chelsea and Adam get drunk, and she’s upset. Then, all of a sudden they start kissing, and one thing leads to another, and they’re just in the throes of their despair!’ she explained to the outlet.

Melissa went on to share, “He just writes back, ‘That’s already happening!’ So, I was excited, because I love these couples together, but it is so sad and destructive!”

The actress was ready to shake up the couples because as we all know, happy couples do not make interesting couples in the soap world.

Melissa knew that foursome could pull off this storyline in a different manner and perhaps with different results than past The Young and the Restless cheating scandals.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Y&R fans have been sounding off on the scandal. After all, Adam and Sally just got back together, and fans just wanted them to be happy.

Melissa didn’t just comment on what happens with the couples but also on Chelsea’s newfound friendship with Sally.

Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan teases Sally and Chelsea showdown

We all know that soon, Chelsea will face the wrath of Sally, and Melissa hinted there are many layers to this storyline. Sally and Chelsea have become friends, so the betrayal hits differently.

Let’s be honest: Chelsea and Sally are scrappy, so their face-off should get heated, and Melissa addressed that in her interview, too.

“They’re both not wall flowers, and don’t like being betrayed. So, we’ve shot a lot of really good stuff. It’s been a ton of fun,” the actress expressed to Daytime Confidential.

Y&R fans will have to keep watching to see how this situation unfolds. What we do know is that the fallout is far from over.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.