The Young and the Restless star Joshua Morrow weighs in on son Crew Morrow’s The Bold and the Beautiful gig

The Young and the Restless star Joshua Morrow is no longer the only soap actor in his family.

Joshua’s son, Crew Morrow, has joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Will Spencer.

In true soap fashion, Will has aged into a young adult despite being born in 2012.

Ahead of Crew’s first appearance as Will on the hit CBS soap, Joshua gushed over his son following in his footsteps.

Joshua just celebrated his 30th anniversary of playing Nick Newman on Y&R, so he knows a thing or two about the soap world.

Speaking with Michael Fairman TV, Joshua revealed Crew stunned him and his wife when he announced he wanted to be an actor instead of go to school right before heading off to college.

The Young and the Restless star Joshua Morrow reveals how Crew Morrow landed The Bold and the Beautiful gig

Joshua is the father to four children, three sons and one daughter, with his wife of nearly 25 years, Tobe Morrow.

After Crew revealed his new plans, Joshua helped guide his son by making it clear showbiz isn’t an easy path.

“I remember sitting him down going, ‘Bro, it’s not that easy.’ He goes, ‘You did it.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that’s true. Alright, we support you,'” Joshua shared.

In an effort to help his son, Joshua introduced him to his manager but admitted Crew had put in the work on his own.

“He had written a couple of screenplays and had taken a screenwriting class and one acting class at this point. I introduced him to my manager, and Crew got a couple of movies right away and then got this role on The Bold and Beautiful,” Joshua explained.

The actor declared that Crew is just like his father, and it can sometimes be eerie.

Joshua Morrow gushes over son Crew Morrow ahead of B&B debut

There’s no question that Crew resembles his father. Seeing Crew in action is like looking at Joshua 30 years ago during the beginning of his Y&R days.

According to Joshua, though, Crew brings something different to the table than his father—star power. The Young and the Restless fan favorite is anxious for the soap world to meet his son.

“I cannot wait for the world to meet him and for all of you to meet him because he is a great kid. He’s far more ambitious than I was. He’s far more dedicated to improving himself. He is going to be a very, very big deal. Mark my words,” Joshua gushed.

Thanks to Joshua’s connection to The Bold and the Beautiful, Crew has some friends on the hit CBS soap. One of them is Joshua’s former on-screen sister, Heather Tom (former Victoria), who will now play Crew’s on-screen mom, Katie.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.