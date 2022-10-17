The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Sally choose Nick or Adam?

The Newman brothers fight for Sally’s heart. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a love triangle is heating up on the hit CBS soap opera.

With November sweeps just a couple of weeks away, Y&R is setting the stage for another epic Newman brother battle.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are no strangers to having the same taste in women.

After all, they have both been involved with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

This time around, fiery redhead Sally (Courtney Hope) has become the object of both their affections.

The latest preview video teases what Y&R fans can look forward to this week.

Nick expressed his feelings for Sally

Always wearing his heart on his sleeve, Nick makes it clear to Sally that they have some serious chemistry. Nick pleads his case as Sally grins from ear to ear.

However, as viewers watched last week, Adam tricked Sally into a romantic dinner to remind her of their connection. Sally decided to stick around despite not being happy. Adam schemed to get her there.

Adam and Nick face off

Their night turns when Adam admits how much he hates seeing Sally with someone else. Adam believes he and Sally are perfect for each other.

When it seems like Adam might be making some headway with the redhead, Nick shows up to ensure Adam doesn’t hurt Sally. Nick demands Adam leave Sally alone before going on about how dangerous Adam is.

Sally watches as Nick makes it clear Adam destroys pretty much everything in his life. The footage ends there with viewers having to tune in to find out what comes next.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sally will decide about her love life this week. That means she will choose, at least for now, between the Newman brothers.

It’s a safe bet Sally picks Nick because a previous promo video for the hit CBS soap opera teased Summer (Allison Lanier) puts Sally in the hot seat over her relationship with Nick.

Whomever Sally chooses, Y&R fans can expect this love triangle to keep going strong for a while. Neither Adam nor Nick will back down, especially when they are competing with each other.

The truce between Nick and Adam has come to an end as they fight for Sally’s heart. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of this juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.