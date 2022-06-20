The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Phyllis take her Diane revenge plan too far?

Phyllis returns with a vengeance, and it worries Summer on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the gloves are off between two long-time enemies, and their children may be the ones to pay the price.

A bitter rivalry will put many people in the middle as the battle lines are drawn. The hit CBS soap opera has big plans to bring some history and nostalgia to a hot-button storyline.

Summer worries what Phyllis will do next

One Y&R preview video dropped the bomb that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has called a truce with Diane (Susan Walters). It turns out there’s a whole lot more to that story.

Summer (Allison Lanier) is the first to realize things aren’t as they seem with her mother. The latest CBS promo has Summer expressing her concern to Kyle (Michael Mealor) about their mothers’ hatred toward each other.

There’s no question Diane and Phyllis would kill each other if given the opportunity, and Summer realizes that. Kyle doesn’t want any more bloodshed and hopes that Summer is wrong about her mother’s next move.

The thing is, Summer knows Phyllis all too well, which is why Summer worries Phyllis has returned with a plan of attack against Diane.

While Kyle and Summer calmly discuss the drama between their mothers, fans should prepare for the couple to face some obstacles because of Phyllis and Diane.

Phyllis is ready to rumble

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) recruits people to help her take down Diane. Nikki attempts to bring Michael (Christian LeBlanc) into the fold, but the lawyer doesn’t have any beef with Diane right now.

Whether Michael joins Nikki remains up in the air. In the meantime, Y&R fans were given a glimpse of Phyllis also giving Michael an earful regarding Diane.

Phyllis makes it crystal clear she’s not calling a truce with Diane, nor does Phyllis intend to forgive Diane for all the pain she caused. Later, as Jack and Diane are having a moment at Crimson Lights, Phyllis donning a big hat and sunglasses, spies on them.

While speaking on the phone to someone, Phyllis’ reveals her true motives declaring, “sometimes people need to learn their lessons.”

What does Phyllis have in store for Diane? Will Kyle and Summer’s marriage be jeopardized because of their mothers? How will Michael deal with Nikki, Diane, and Phyllis?

These questions and more will be answered this week on The Young and the Restless.

Please note the January 6 committee hearings are taking place this week, so episodes of the CBS soap opera may be shifted.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.