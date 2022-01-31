The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Noah ruin Tessa and Mariah’s engagement party?

Friends and family gather to celebrate Mariah and Tessa on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a celebration is overshadowed by a truth bomb that will change the bond between two siblings.

As February sweeps begins, the writers at the hit CBS soap opera revisit a former love triangle with a twist. Y&R fans know that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Noah (Rory Gibson) dated before she fell in love with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). It looks like Noah hasn’t quite gotten over his ex as much as he would like people to think.

From the moment Noah returned to Genoa City, it’s been clear he’s been troubled. Noah has been a little lost since his relationship in London went bust. Now the Newman heir finds himself still in love with the woman his sister is set to marry.

Oh yes, it’s a classic soap opera love triangle, except Tessa doesn’t love Noah.

Tessa drops a bombshell on Mariah

In the latest preview video, Mariah can tell that Tessa is hiding something from her. After a bit of prodding, Tess finally opens up to her fiancee.

Tessa informs Mariah that Noah said he still has feelings for her. Mariah is shocked to learn Noah is still in love with Tessa, making for an awkward moment between the couple.

Noah interrupts Mariah and Tessa’s engagement party

The news about Noah doesn’t stop the happy couple from letting those close to them throw an engagement party.

Sharon (Sharon Case) gives a speech to welcome everyone to the celebration honoring Mariah and Tessa. Nick (Joshua Morrow), Devon (Bryton James), and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) all watch as Sharon gushes over the happy couple.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Noah struggles to keep a happy face at the engagement party. Well, the new Y&R preview video shows Noah isn’t super successful.

In the middle of Sharon’s toast, a drunk Noah interrupts, announcing there’s something he wants to say about the couple. Tessa and Mariah look on in horror as Noah gets ready to speak his mind.

The question is – will Noah ruin the party by bringing up his feelings for Tessa, or will he shove his feelings aside for the sake of his sister and the woman he loves?

That question and more will be answered this week on The Young and the Restless.

Another preview video for this week reveals Y&R viewers can look forward to Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) giving Michael (Christian LeBlanc) the third degree. Plus, Adam (Mark Grossman) faces off with a gloating Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

So much going down on the hit CBS daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.