The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Nate give in to Imani’s seduction?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal one woman pulls out all the stops to get the man of her dreams despite the fact he’s already taken.

Matters of the heart are front and center this week as two sisters battle it out while one man becomes more in demand than ever. Things are heating up on Y&R with moments that will keep fans talking all summer long.

The newest promo video for the hit CBS daytime drama reveals Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) wants Nate (Sean Dominic), and she won’t stop until she gets him. Imani doesn’t intend to let her sister Amanda (Mishael Morgan) or Nate’s girlfriend, Elena (Brytni Sarpy), get in her way.

Imani’s shower seduction

Ever the good guy, Nate has put up with Imani hitting on him even though he’s with Elena. This week, Imani steps up her game when she chats with him about their great energy at Crimson Lights, and that’s just the beginning.

A sister fight emerges when Amanda tells Imani to ease up on the good doc. Amanda sternly reminds her sister that Nate has a live-in girlfriend he loves very much. However, her words strike a nerve with Imani, who not so nicely tells her sister to back off.

Later at Nate and Elena’s penthouse, Amanda makes her intentions crystal clear to him. Imani seductively tells Nate she does her best thinking in the shower. Then she puts her hand out, telling Nate to come and try it with her.

Nate makes a confession to Elena

From the first time she spotted Imani with Nate, Elena knew the legal eagle wanted her man. Little did Elena know that Imani would be so relentless in trying to steal Nate from her.

Elena has a look of fear and worry on her face in the preview video as Nate informs her he’s guilty of something. Nate didn’t want to waste time not making things right with his lady love.

The question is, does Nate cross the line with Imani, or does he finally come clean with Elena about just how persistent Imani has been with him?

It’s a safe bet Nate simply just fills Elena in on the truth about what Imani has been doing. Then again, anything is possible in Genoa City.

Imani isn’t Nate’s only problem this week. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon (Bryton James) and Nate clash, bringing up past tension with the cousins.

Another Y&R preview video reveals that the Winters family isn’t the only one facing drama. The Abbott and Newman families struggle as they deal with their respective Ashland (Robert Newman) and Diane (Susan Walters) problems.

Oh, what a week it is going to be on the hit daytime drama!

