The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Abby be crushed by her grief over Chance?

Abby struggles to deal with the news her husband is gone and takes drastic measures to cope. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease grief consumes the good people of Genoa City as worry over one of their own takes over the town.

It’s more of the same this week as The Newman family rallies around Abby (Melissa Ordway), who is struggling with the grief of losing Chance (Donny Boaz). Abby experiences several highs and lows dealing with the reality her husband is gone.

One Y&R preview video reveals that Abby is determined to go to Spain to find her husband. Abby shocks Christine (Lauralee Bell) with her revelation, causing alarm bells to off.

Yes, the grieving widow is heading into a downward spiral.

Abby can’t get it together

In the latest promo video for the hit CBS daytime drama, Abby breaks down, realizing that she needs to get it together for baby Dominic. Even though Abby knows her son needs her, grief takes over every aspect of her being.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) shows up for Abby and has a chat with Devon (Bryton James), asking how she is doing. Devon doesn’t pull any punches with Nick and admits Abby is not doing well at all. The reality of never seeing Chance again is starting to set in for Abby.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon loses his cool over his concern for Dominic and Abby. Devon’s frustration leads to an altercation with Abby regarding what is best for Dominic right now.

Ashley worries as Abby takes a pill

Devon and Nick are not the only ones fearing that Abby will get consumed by her grief over losing Chance. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are desperate to help their daughter.

The Y&R preview video features Ashley telling someone she is worried that Abby’s grief will crush her.

Meanwhile, Abby stares blankly at a pill bottle before taking one. The footage then flips to a disheveled Abby lying asleep on the couch with a bottle of pills in front of her.

The video ends there in true soap opera fashion, leaving The Young and the Restless fans wondering what happens to Abby.

Did she intentionally take too many pills to cope with her grief, or did Abby just take a pill to get some much-needed sleep?

Whatever the case, the writers are setting the stage for Abby to crumble to pieces. The fallout will forever impact her friendship with Devon and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), especially as their concern for Dominic mounts.

The rumor mill is buzzing that Chance has been recast and will be back on screen for the holidays. That adds another layer to the Mariah, Devon, and Abby drama getting ready to unfold if it’s true.

What do you think of the grieving Abby storyline?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.