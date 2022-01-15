The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria goads Adam, Abby and Devon argue, and Tessa proposes to Mariah

Y&R features a Teriah moment fans won’t want to miss. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that one couple gets a happy moment, friendships are torn apart, and sibling rivalries heat up.

Genoa City has been filled with drama over the past few weeks. It looks like Y&R fans will get a little break from the craziness to enjoy a happy moment that will probably require some tissues.

Tessa surprises Mariah

For weeks, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) talked about the future. They decided the time was right to adopt a baby, and now it seems that Tessa feels it’s time for another big step in her relationship with Mariah.

The latest preview video for the CBS daytime drama shows Tessa surprises her lady love. Tessa gets down on one knee, with Society decked out in flowers as the perfect backdrop.

Mariah is shocked as she questions if Tessa is doing what Mariah thinks she is doing. Tessa grins from ear to ear as the footage ends, leaving fans wondering what’s going to happen.

Another Adam and Victoria showdown

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) worries his legacy is in jeopardy. Based on Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) recent actions, it’s easy to see why Victor feels the need to take action.

Victoria goads Adam at Crimson Lights by letting him know that Victor may not always have his back. Adam doesn’t take kindly to her words. He retaliates, clarifying that Victoria shouldn’t get too confident Adam will have her back or Ashland’s (Richard Burgi).

The Newman siblings are again preparing to battle each other, and Victor is about to get caught in the middle.

Devon and Abby have a heated exchange

The news Devon (Bryton James) is fighting for shared custody of Dominic causes Abby (Melissa Ordway) to lose it on him. A baffled Abby slams Devon for thinking she and Chance (Conner Floyd) can’t be good parents to Dominic.

Things get worse when Devon admits it’s not Abby that he’s worried about but Chance. Devon has concerns about Chance’s physiological state and how that will affect the baby.

The fallout of Devon taking legal action will forever impact his friendship with Abby. Y&R spoilers also revealed that Mariah joins Team Devon, which means her friendship with Abby will suffer too.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.