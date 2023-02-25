The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Nate make out, Adam shocks Victor and Tucker summons Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal big moves are being made all over Genoa City, personally and professionally.

Two people take mixing business with pleasure to a whole new level and get caught in the act.

Father and son relationships are front and center, too, as the bonds are tested with unexpected outcomes.

The CBS soap opera has been a bit slow-moving lately.

However, that might be changing thanks to the newest preview for the hit daytime drama.

Yes, some key moments are coming that Y&R fans won’t want to miss.

Devon and Adam meet with their fathers

The preview footage kicks off with a disgruntled Devon (Bryton James) meeting with Tucker (Trevor St. John) at Crimson Lights. Devon makes it clear that Tucker needs to be quick. Tucker doesn’t mess around declaring he has a life-changing proposition for his son.

All bets are on the proposition having something to do with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) buying Tucker’s debt and their next move. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Ashley will make a power play next week.

Perhaps that’s why Tucker’s meeting with Devon, but is the proposition Ashley’s idea, or is Tucker trying to gain the upper hand on his ex?

Another father and son having a little chat are Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden). The news that Sally (Courtney Hope) is pregnant has Adam reeling and wanting to learn more about the opportunity Victor previously discussed with him.

Adam is, of course, cautious and wonders if Victor’s stringing him along. However, he goes to Victor and is willing to listen to what comes next.

Since losing out on buying McCall Unlimited, Victor will have to do some fancy maneuvering to prove he has a legit opportunity for his son.

Nate and Victoria heat things up

Things are heating up again between Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate (Sean Dominic) as they kiss again. This time around, though, they have a sizzling make-out session in Victoria’s office that could lead to much more than kissing.

A flip of the scene has Audra (Zuleyka Silver) walking up to an office door, presumably Victoria’s office, where the kiss session between Nate and Victoria is going down. The video ends before it’s revealed if Audra busts them or if she’s even anywhere near the scene.

Whatever happens, one thing is for sure. Victoria and Nate are playing with fire. If Audra does discover their secret, that can only spell trouble, especially since he’s still in a relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.