The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor blindsides Adam, Phyllis meddles, and Summer makes demands

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it’s time for some people to pay up and others to shut up on the hit CBS soap.

There’s also a return to Genoa City, bringing back a storyline that literally won’t have a happy ending.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Y&R, we get a look at Traci (Beth Maitland) and Alan (Christopher Cousins) enjoying time with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters).

It’s easy to see that Traci is smitten with Alan, which doesn’t go unnoticed by her brother. Although Traci is all smiles in her new romance, we all know that something isn’t right with Alan.

In fact, many Y&R fans are convinced that Alan is really Martin, playing games with Traci to get revenge on Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Will Jack sense something isn’t right?

Summer and Phyllis are two peas in a pod

Over the past few weeks, Summer (Allison Lanier) has proven she is a chip off the old block. Summer channels her inner Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) again to hash out a custody arrangement for Harrison (Redding Munsell).

In the video, Summer demands that Kyle (Michael Mealor) cut someone out of his life. Since she confirms it’s not Claire (Hayley Erin), we can only assume Summer means Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

After all, Summer has made it no secret she isn’t an Audra fan because Kyle basically hopped into bed with her the second Summer and Kyle were over.

Meanwhile, Phyllis once again does what she does best and stirs the pot. This time, Lily (Christel Khalil) finds herself having an unexpected sit down with the fiery redhead.

What beef does Phyllis have with Lily now?

Who knows, but odds are it has something to do with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Nothing sends Phyllis into meddling mode like her kids.

Victor puts Adam on notice

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) has a request for Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor had his own agenda for putting Adam in charge of Newman Media.

Now, we have more insight into what that is as Victor explains that it’s time for Adam to get things done. The mustache is certain Adam will play dirty, just like him, and we have a feeling Adam is needed in Victor’s next phase of destroying Jack.

Will Adam cross the line for his father or stand up to him? Only time will tell.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.