The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Billy wage war against each other

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the rivalry between two men has been pushed to the point of no return.

Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are happily married. However, the road to wedded bliss was filled with several bumps, including Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones).

Now it’s time for Victor (Eric Braeden) to take care of those who dared to try and ruin his daughter’s special day. Y&R fans know that anyone who tries to cross the mustache or his family better be prepared to pay the price.

Victor warns Billy the gloves are off

There’s no love lost between Billy and Victor, that’s for sure. Victor has never been a fan of Billy’s, especially after the way he treated Victoria.

This week, though, Victor issues a warning to Billy, letting him know it’s war. The latest preview video for the CBS show features Billy pressuring Victor to tell him what happened to Jesse.

Victor plays coy about Jesse but informs Billy boy the gloves are off. Oh yes, Victor intends to destroy Billy and take everything he owns.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria also demands to know how Victor handled Jesse. It looks like that will be one hot topic on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Billy turns to Lily to plot his defense

Although Billy’s the one who brought the wrath of Victor down on him, Billy turns to Lily (Christel Khalil) for help plotting his defense.

Yes, Lily is about to be collateral damage because of Billy. The latter lets her know Victor and the Newmans are coming after them. Billy wants to strike first because the best defense is a massive offense.

What Victor and his family don’t know is that Billy and Lily have a video of Jesse spilling how Ashland stole the fortune of his mentor.

Another Y&R preview video shows Billy deciding it’s time to expose that Ashland committed fraud to build his empire. Being the voice of reason, Lily worries about how Victoria will be caught in the middle of Ashland’s crimes.

The question is — will Billy listen to Lily, or is he too focused on making sure Victor doesn’t destroy him?

Whatever happens, one thing is for sure, Y&R fans are in for some intense and exciting showdowns between Victor and Billy. This war has only just begun.

Are you Team Victor or Team Billy in their latest war?

