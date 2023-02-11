The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer blasts Kyle, Jack kicks Ashley out, and Daniel’s surprise visitor

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tension mounts as surprise returns and secrets plague Genoa City.

As February reaches the halfway point, Y&R is stepping up the drama for the final couple weeks.

The fallout of unexpected actions impacts several relationships on the hit CBS soap opera.

One couple continues to be tested, while two siblings draw a line in the sand, and a loved one surprises one Genoa City resident.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit daytime drama, fans get a peek at what all of that means.

Let’s see chaos erupts on the show.

Heated fights have lasting implications

This week, Summer (Allison Lanier) learned that Kyle (Michael Mealor) teamed up with Victor (Eric Braeden) to get Adam (Mark Grossman) to leave Jabot.

Although Adam quit Jabot, Summer can’t believe Kyle lied to her, and it has her questioning the state of their marriage. There’s no question these two have been arguing a lot lately, especially where Diane (Susan Walters) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are concerned.

The video footage makes it appear that Summer and Kyle are headed for another heated fight.

Speaking of fighting, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) have a battle of epic proportions at the Abbott house. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed these two have a fight that leaves the family in disarray, and boy, do they ever.

When Jack tries to throw Ashley out of the family home, she reminds him it belongs to her, also. However, he takes things too far by asking what it will cost to buy her out.

Will Ashley allow Jack to push her out of the family home?

Heather Stevens returns

The last person Daniel (Michael Graziadei) expected to show up at his hotel suite was his ex-Heather (Vail Bloom),

However, that happens thanks to Phyllis butting into her son’s life. Whatever Phyllis said to Heather was enough to get her to at least talk to Daniel.

In the preview footage, shock is written all over Daniel’s face as he can’t believe she really made the trip to Genoa City. Heather doesn’t say a word in the video. But there’s no question that things are tense between the former couple.

While she isn’t featured in the promo, Daniel’s daughter Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) will also have a visit with her dad.

Will this family reunion have a happy ending?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.