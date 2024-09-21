The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon’s bloody nightmare and Daniel in danger

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a dangerous revenge plan will shake things up on the hit CBS soap.

It’s been more of the same for the past few weeks on Y&R.

However, fans are about to get a couple of twists and turns they didn’t expect leading into the very special episode.

On Friday, September 27, The Young and the Restless will celebrate Sharon Case’s 30th anniversary as Sharon.

A stand-alone episode focuses on Sharon’s past three decades in Genoa City, giving Y&R fans many flashbacks to ramp up the nostalgia.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The episode isn’t just about a trip down memory lane, taking Sharon’s current storyline to a new level.

Where is Sharon?

This week ended with Sharon telling off Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for checking her every move, making it clear the family is smothering her. With Cameron (Linden Ashby) in her ear, Sharon is becoming a danger to herself and others.

In the latest preview video for the hit CBS soap, Nick (Joshua Morrow), Mariah, and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) corner Daniel (Michael Graziadei) at Society. It seems Daniel was one of the last people to see Sharon in person.

Nick puts Daniel in the hot seat, only for Daniel to realize Sharon has gone MIA. Little do they all know, Sharon is holed up in a motel room, hallucinating Cameron.

Who will Sharon hurt on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon embraces her dark side, and boy, does she ever.

In the footage, Sharon reveals she had a nightmare in which Daniel was bloody. Cameron takes the opportunity to remind Sharon she’s the only one who can make that nightmare a reality as he pushes her to seek revenge.

A flip of the scene shows Sharon in the dark in full freak-out mode. Tears stream down her face as she questions, “How did this happen?”

Y&R fans will have to tune in to find out if this is a true scene or another one of Sharon’s dreams.

The rumor mill is buzzing that Sharon puts someone’s life in danger, with all signs pointing to Daniel.

However, this is soap, so there’s a good chance the person Sharon hurts will be someone close to Daniel, perhaps Heather (Vail Bloom) or Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

Sharon added fuel to the fire of what’s coming next by calling it the “greatest storyline ever.” You can read what she said about it here.

Who do you will be Sharon’s victim?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.