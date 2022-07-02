The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally makes Chelsea an offer, and Ashland wants revenge

Chloe has a new option after her fallout with Chelsea on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease things are shaking up on the hit CBS soap opera with new alliances and new enemies.

There’s good news for Y&R fans too. Even though Monday, July 4, is a holiday, the daytime drama will air a brand-new episode as of now. CBS can always make a last-minute change, but that seems unlikely.

Hot on the heels of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) double-crossing Ashland (Robert Newman), things are getting heated on the soap opera. It’s going to be another must-see week.

Will Chloe join Newman Media?

Never one to miss an opportunity, Sally (Courtney Hope) uses the rift between Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to her advantage.

The fiery redhead already got Adam (Mark Grossman) on board with her plan. Now it’s time for her to pitch her latest idea to Chloe.

Sally drops the bombshell on Chloe that she wants her to be COO of Newman Media in the latest preview for the show. Chloe is left speechless.

The aftermath of Victoria’s bold secret plan

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victoria’s plan may not be as foolproof as she thought. Until that happens, though, Victoria will relish in her victory.

When Victoria arrives at Newman Enterprises to break the news to her mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is skeptical. Despite her daughter insisting Ashland’s gone for good, Nikki isn’t convinced.

No one can blame Nikki either. Ashland seems to worm his way back into the Newman fold no matter what. Plus, Victoria did shun the family as part of her plan. Nikki may be worried this is part of a scheme to get even with the Newman clan.

Meanwhile, Ashland seethes from Victoria’s betrayal. She got him hook, line and sinker. The Locke-Ness monster has no intention of going away quietly.

Ashland puts on his cocky face to declare he has a new target, his wife. Whatever move Ashland makes next is all about getting even with Victoria.

Once word spreads about what Victoria did, things are bound to get tense with her family. Adam’s already nervous Victoria will take back his CEO seat, while Nick (Joshua Morrow) fears the impact of this scheming on his relationship with his sister.

As for whether Victor (Eric Braeden) was in on the plan remains to be seen. Some Y&R fans believe he was in on it, while others think it was all Victoria.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.