The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria’s secret, Nikki meddles, and Phyllis reflects

Phyllis is forced to look back on some of her past decisions on Y&R.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal the women of Genoa City are taking charge.

July sweeps are here, and The Young and the Restless has non-stop drama, excitement, and betrayal coming fans’ way for the month. A couple of new stories are kicking off while two hot-button storylines remain front and center.

Victoria won’t budge

The fallout of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) taking Ashland’s (Robert Newman) money will happen next week. Victoria’s best-laid plan may not be as foolproof as she thought. Ashland covers his tracks again to come out on top. Perhaps Victoria gets played again.

Victor (Eric Braeden) finally gets a clue about what’s really going on with Ashland and Victoria. It seems the mustache really wasn’t in on Victoria’s plan despite how it appeared this week.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) question Victoria about her secrecy. Victoria’s playing this Ashland scam close to the vest, so she continues to be vague with her brother and ex.

As Billy worries about Victoria, his current lady love Lily (Christel Khalil) is becoming one of Genoa City’s most prominent businesswomen. Lily considers taking on another venture to add to her vast portfolio.

Nikki wants answers and Nick gets an invite

The Newman family certainly is in disarray thanks to Ashland and the return of Diane (Susan Walters). While Victor focuses on Ashland, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) remains determined to run Diane out of town.

Nikki faces off with Jack (Peter Bergman), demanding answers about her nemesis. Jack’s growing sympathy for Diane because of Kyle (Michael Mealor) could put him in the line of fire with all the Diane haters.

When she’s not on a mission to take down Diane, Nikki meddles in Nick’s life. Nick has been wavering lately about his place in the Newman family, especially in the family business. Nikki shares some much-needed advice with her son.

Someone else looking to help Nick is Sharon (Sharon Case), who helps point her ex-husband in the right direction. These two are getting awfully close lately. Could a Shick reunion be on the horizon?

Before the week is over, Nick receives an enticing invitation, and he’s not the only one. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gets the same one.

Other Y&R news

When Summer’s (Allison Lanier) plan to help Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) backfires, she is reminded all actions have consequences. No good deed goes unturned regarding Phyllis, that’s for sure.

After things get tense with Summer, Phyllis takes time to look back on all the decisions she regrets.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Allie (Kelsey Wang) turns to Jack for advice, while Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) suffers another medical crisis that could end her singing career. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Chloe’s friendship suffers another blow, putting their business and friendship on the line.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.