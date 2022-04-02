The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis faces off with Diane, Nikki’s angry, and Billy seeks out Victoria

Phyllis makes a beeline for LA after learning Diane is alive. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that things are not too happy in Genoa City these days, with the town filled with scheming and revenge.

There’s no doubt the hit CBS soap opera has been focusing on drama rather than romance and comedy lately. The newest preview video for Y&R reveals that won’t change any time soon.

Drama and chaos are the names of the game in Genoa City for the foreseeable future. Let’s take a look at what’s going on.

Nikki shares her frustration with Victor

Things have been anything but easy for the Newman family lately, thanks to Ashland (Robert Newman) and his lies. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets upset as she and Victor (Eric Braeden) discuss what Ashland did to Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

As Nikki grows furious at Ashland’s latest action, Victor promises her their son-in-law won’t get away with it. The Young and the Restless spoilers teased Victor makes a vow to his wife. It looks like his promise is all about getting even with Ashland.

Diane and Phyllis reunite

It was only a matter of time before Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) learned Diane (Susan Walters) was alive. After Jack (Peter Bergman) informs Phyllis that her nemesis is not dead, the fiery redhead makes a beeline for Los Angeles.

Phyllis shows up at Keemo’s (Philip Moon) house with Jack in tow to face off with Diane. The latter plays coy with Phyllis, who pushes her way into the house. Jack stands behind them, ready to watch these two enemies have it out.

Oh yes, Y&R fans won’t want to miss this showdown, that’s for sure.

The Young and the Restless Next Week Preview - 4/4/2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Billy requests a meeting with Victoria

After watching Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seemingly forgive Ashland and embrace him, Billy (Jason Thompson) demands an answer from his ex. Billy shows up at the Newman-Locke offices, requesting to talk to Victoria now.

Ashland and Victoria are not pleased Billy barged in on their conversation. Little does Billy know, Victoria has her own master plan for getting revenge on her husband. Billy has a way of scewing things up, so Victoria will want him to stay out of her business.

In other The Young and the Restless news, Jordi Vilasuso is out as Rey Rosales. The actor announced the news earlier this week. Then Jordi took to his podcast, Making It Work, with his wife Kaitlin to spill the tea on why he was leaving the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.