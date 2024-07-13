The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki rages about Victor, Sharon panics, and Kyle’s Paris plans

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal tempers are flaring in Genoa City as family chaos escalates.

It’s sweeps time, and with July hitting the halfway point, Y&R fans can expect some more twists and turns to come our way.

Victor (Eric Braeden), for one, gets his family riled up as he continues with his take-no-prisoners attitude to destroy Jack (Peter Bergman) and everything he loves.

Another person who only thinks about himself is Kyle (Michael Mealor).

The Abbott heir has taken a page out of Billy’s (Jason Thompson) book, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

Those two things are shaking things up in Genoa City, but that’s not all, as a crisis appears to be on the horizon for Sharon (Sharon Case).

Nikki isn’t here for Victor playing games

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor’s new plan for his family. This week, Victor pressured Adam (Mark Grossman) to take over Newman Media so the mustache could use the company to help Glissade take down Jabot.

All signs point to Adam taking the deal because the latest preview video shows Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) outraged at her husband. Nikki meets with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to discuss Victor’s latest move.

At Crimson Lights, Nick sits silently, taking it all in, while Nikki and Victoria don’t hold back their fear that Victor will regret his decision. In fact, Nikki worries the whole family will regret what Victor has done against the family’s wishes.

Sharon breaks down in tears

Sharon wakes up in tears, questioning what’s happening to her. Sharon seems to have had a dream or hallucination of some kind, and we are certain it has to do with Cassie (Camryn Grimes).

Nick and Sharon’s daughter has been mentioned quite a bit lately. There’s no question something is going on with Sharon, and it has everything to do with Cassie’s death.

Meanwhile, Summer (Allison Lanier) faces off with Kyle at Society. These two are battling over Harrison (Redding Munsell), especially since Summer isn’t thrilled with Kyle’s decisions.

Kyle’s latest decision about taking a trip to Paris has Summer outraged and laying into her ex.

Is this really about Harrison, though, or is it more about Kyle’s burgeoning feelings for Claire (Hayley Erin), who Summer doesn’t trust?

The answer to that question and more will be revealed on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.