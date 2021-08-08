The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki and Victor learn Victoria’s engaged to Ashland

Victoria and Ashland gleefully spread the news they are getting married. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal one couple’s happy news doesn’t sit well with many Genoa City residents.

Fans aren’t going to want to miss a second of the hit CBS daytime drama as The Newman family reacts to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) engagement. The aftermath will forever change the family dynamic, but not everyone has a negative response to the news.

Ashland officially proposes to Victoria

Although Ashland and Victoria have discussed marriage quite a bit lately, the business mogul takes things to the next level.

Ashland gives Victoria a full-on proposal with a stunning ring to cement their relationship. Victoria replies that she would be honored to marry him. She is oh so head over heels for him, which as soap opera fans know, can only lead to trouble.

There’s a lot of speculation Ashland isn’t dying and is merely using Victoria for business reasons.

Victoria and Ashland share their engagement news

The first thing Victoria and Ashland do when they arrive back in Genoa City is head to The Newman Ranch.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) are not prepared for what they are about to hear. Ashland speaks first, letting Victoria’s parents know they have big news. Then Victoria bluntly reveals they are engaged.

The Y&R preview video gives viewers a glimpse at how Victor and Nikki respond to Ashland joining the family. Nikki forces a smile while expressing how quickly Victoria and Ashland’s relationship has progressed.

It’s only been a hot minute since they began seeing each other personally or professionally, for that matter.

Victoria smiles at her mother’s response, then turns her attention to her father. She point-blank asks Victor how he feels about it. Viewers must watch the CBS show to find out Victor’s reaction because the video cuts out after panning to him.

The look on Victor’s face is priceless, though. There’s no way he will be thrilled with his daughter’s news.

Thanks to The Young and the Restless spoilers tease, Victor makes Victoria a surprising offer. Victor also faces off with Ashland, so all bets are on the mustache going to great lengths to stop the wedding.

Victoria is her father’s daughter, and she isn’t going to be bullied into giving up her man. The decision will likely come back to haunt her too.

The Ashland and Victoria storyline is moving full steam ahead. Anyone want to take bets that their wedding will serve as the backdrop for Ashland’s ulterior motives being exposed?

So much juicy entertainment is going down on the beloved daytime drama!

