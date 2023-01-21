The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick wants answers, Tucker toys with Phyllis, and Lauren’s big surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are beginning to shift on the hit CBS soap opera after weeks of more of the same.

It’s been all about Diane (Susan Walters), Tucker (Trevor St. John), and Jeremy (James Hyde), with a little bit of Devon (Bryton James), Lily (Christel Khalil), and Billy (Jason Thompson) drama throw into the mix for quite a while.

Those storylines aren’t going anywhere, but they are changing, and new ones are coming to the forefront ahead of February sweeps.

The latest Y&R preview video reveals just how things are changing, as well as teases a very special occasion in Genoa City.

Yes, one resident earns a top honor as the show celebrates a veteran actress’ decades on the show.

Let’s take a look at what’s going down in Genoa City on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Victor is in the hot seat, and Tucker plays games

Two men that always have ulterior motives are, no doubt, Tucker and Victor (Eric Braeden). Their agendas are usually self-serving, and this time around is no exception.

The preview video features Nick (Joshua Morrow) calling out his dad. Nick knows all too well when his father’s up to no good and demands to know Victor’s latest scheme.

At Crimson Lights, Tucker engages in a little game of playing coy with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Tucker quickly turns their chat to the topic of Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and his newest business venture at Chancellor-Winters.

The fiery redhead makes it clear that Daniel is none of his business. However, it gives Phyllis and Y&R fans something to think about when expressing that “it could be and should be.”

What is Tucker up to now that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Devon got wind of his master plan? Or was that his plan all along?

Fen comes home

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Tracey E. Bregman is celebrating 40 years of playing Lauren Fenmore. Tracey’s honored with a very special standalone episode with Lauren receiving a prestigious fashion award.

Fans get a peek at the festivities in the video when Fen (Zach Tinker) arrives at the Grand Phoenix with some help from Noah (Rory Gibson) to surprise his mom. An elated Lauren hugs her son as Michael (Christian LeBlanc) happily looks on.

It’s all about Lauren on Wednesday, January 25, in an episode filled with nostalgia as Y&R reflects on 40 years of a talented actress and a beloved character.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.