The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick betrays Sharon, Lily takes a big risk, and Billy’s angry ultimatium

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the gloves are coming off as tensions mount on the hit CBS soap.

It’s been more of the same on Y&R for months, with very few shake-ups.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama hints twists are coming that might have fans talking.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is no stranger to being his own worst enemy, which has caused his loved ones to turn on him in the past.

That’s the case again when Billy pushes Chance (Conner Floyd) too far with a new threat.

We know Chance set some ground rules and demands for him to stay at Abbott Chancellor, and it should surprise no one; Billy isn’t here for them.

In the preview video, Billy makes it clear that if Chance walks away from him and the company, there’s no going back.

Lily has news for Victor

Billy will soon regret the way he’s treating Chance as more of those he’s wronged align to take him down. Now that Lily (Christel Khalil) has been kicked to the curb and ousted from the company Jill (Jess Walton) hand-picked her to run; she’s ready for payback.

Who better to team up with for revenge than the one and only Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), right?

In the footage, Lily brings some dirt on Billy to the mustache. It must be good, too, because Lily explains it’s everything that they need to take Billy Boy down.

The question is, will Lily turn it over to Victor? After all, he hasn’t really agreed to her terms, and Y&R fans know he plans to screw Lily over when he gains control of Chancellor Abbott by putting Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in charge.

Nick and Mariah plan to help Sharon

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) meets with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to discuss a plan of action to help Sharon (Sharon Case). The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Nick betrays his ex-wife in the name of finding out what’s wrong with her.

Well, it turns out the betrayal has to do with going behind Sharon’s back to see if she’s really on her Bipolar medication. Mariah doesn’t feel right about what Nick has in mind, but he reminds her it’s the only way to figure out what’s really happening with Sharon.

Will Mariah get on board with Nick’s plan to help Sharon? Will Lily get double-crossed by Victor? Will Chance leave Billy after the ultimatum?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.