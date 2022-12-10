The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate taunts Devon, Chelsea makes amends. and Tucker temps Ashley

Chelsea’s ready to own up to her mistakes on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the tides are changing in Genoa City as new bonds are formed while old wounds get deeper.

As the hit CBS soap opera gears up for the end of the year, big things are coming as the canvas has greatly been shifted due to November sweeps.

Old flames are beginning to reignite, while a family rift worsens, and the bond between two friends grows dangerously close to crossing the line.

The newest promo for Y&R teases what’s coming up on the show with three key moments.

Nate and Tucker have agendas

There’s no love lost between Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James), that’s for sure. The two cousins have been at odds for some time with no end in sight.

Now that Nate learned Amanda (Mishael Morgan) left Devon, Nate can’t help but wonder what his cousin did. Nate decides to twist the knife a little as he goads Devon, questioning what he could have done to mess things up so badly with Amanda.

The smirk on Devon’s face makes it clear he’s not going to sit back and let Nate taunt him.

Tucker (Trevor St. John) makes a bold proposal to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) as he offers to help her start her own company. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed Tucker ramps up his master plan involving Ashley, and in true Tucker fashion, he’s all in.

Although his proposal comes across as more hypothetical, that, too, is all part of Tucker working to manipulate Ashley. The question is, will Ashley fall for his act again?

Billy and Chelsea get deep

On her road to recovery, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) must own up to one of her past mistakes. Billy (Jason Thompson) has become her protector, but when she offers him an apology, the two are reminded of their history.

Chelsea insists she must make amends to Billy, prompting him to realize she’s talking about “what happened in Myanmar.” Y&R fans will recall that back in the day, Victor (Eric Braeden) paid Chelsea to drug and seduce Billy to keep him away from Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Will this be the thing to push Billy away from Chelsea or bring them closer?

After all, Billy can’t seem to stay away from her despite it damaging his relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.