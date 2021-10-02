The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah loses it, Sally schemes, and Victoria confronts Ashland

Sally will stop at nothing to get Victoria to wear the wedding gown she designed. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease lots of lying, plotting, anger, and freakouts are the name of the game on the CBS soap opera.

It’s the wedding Y&R viewers have been waiting months to see if it really happens or not. Yes, Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) wedding day is on the horizon.

Several Genoa City residents head to Tuscany for the big day. However, all of Ashland’s lies are wreaking havoc on the big day and just might stop the wedding altogether.

In the latest preview video dropped by CBS, Victoria wants to know if Ashland’s latest confession has to do with an actual crime. Victoria already learned her fiance faked his own death and took the identity of his good friend.

When Ashland admits his confession does involve a crime, she demands to know everything. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victoria decides whether or not to go through with the wedding.

Will Victoria and Ashland get married, or will his lies ruin everything?

Sally schemes her way to Italy

Not one to sit on the sidelines, Sally (Courtney Hope) informs Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) of her plan to get Victoria to wear her wedding dress. Since Victoria won’t come to Sally, the latter intends to bring the gown to the bride.

Chloe doesn’t look convinced that Sally can get Victoria to wear the dress. Y&R fans know better than to count Sally out, though. When the chips are down, she always finds a way to land on her feet.

This time around, Sally will need a little help from her boss Adam (Mark Grossman). It sounds like Sally convinces Adam to take her as his plus one to the Italian wedding.

Mariah can’t stop thinking of baby Dominic

The aftermath of being kidnapped and being separated from Dominic continues to take a toll on Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) mental health. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) not wanting to have a baby and telling Sharon (Sharon Case) about Mariah’s struggles didn’t help.

In the middle of another meltdown, Tessa tries to reassure Mariah that the baby is just fine. Mariah freaks out on Tessa, revealing she can’t stop worrying about the baby just because they don’t live at the Chancellor mansion anymore.

Moving out hasn’t done much to help Mariah distance herself from Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) son. Unfortunately, things are bound to get worse when Mariah learns Abby has been leaning on Devon (Bryton James) for help with Dominic.

Will Sally get Victoria to wear her wedding dress? Will Tessa find a way to help Mariah?

These questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.