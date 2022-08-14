The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kevin’s game-changer, Devon and Nate clash, and Phyllis gets news

The drama between Nate and Devon heats up on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the temperatures are rising in Genoa City, and it has nothing to do with romance right now.

July sweeps brought a lot of twists and turns to the hit CBS soap opera, leaving fans reeling from some events.

Those stories continue on through the rest of the summer and well into fall when it’s November sweeps time.

Taking down Diane (Susan Walters) remains front and center, as does the event surrounding Ashland’s (Robert Newman) death.

However, a new story keeps ramping up that involves cousins Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James).

The latest Y&R preview video reveals all three of these stories have jaw-dropping moments coming up.

Kevin meets with Chance

There’s no doubt Chance (Conner Floyd) has been taking heat for not just putting the Ashland death case to rest.

Lucky for Chance, he has Kevin (Greg Rikaart) on his side. Kevin’s a master at digging up dirt, which is exactly what he has done. A meeting at Crimson Lights has Kevin revealing he has game-changing evidence for Chance.

The question is, will Chance use it, or will the Newman family pressure get to him?

Devon and Nate’s shouting match

On paper, it seemed that Nate coming to work with Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) at Chancellor-Winters was a good idea. In reality, though, it has caused nothing but tension between Devon and Nate.

Things go from bad to worse when Devon continues to scold Nate for his actions and remind his cousin that Devon is in charge, not him. As Devon gets worked up again because Nate isn’t following his rules, the good doc takes a dig at his cousin.

Nate wants to know if Devon plans on punching him again. After all, the last time Devon punched Nate for sleeping with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), it did end up costing Nate his career as a doctor.

Will the two cousins end up in another fist fight causing even more damage to their relationship?

Nikki has news for Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) convinces investigative reporter Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) to do a story on Diane rather than Ashland.

In the video footage, Nikki and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) meet with Talia. It’s at the meeting that Phyllis learns of Nikki’s new plan to take down Diane.

Talia is beyond thrilled at the story idea, leaving Phyllis intrigued about what’s coming next.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed on the CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.