The Young and the Restless spoilers: It’s the most wonderful time of year

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the most wonderful time of year has hit Genoa City.

Although some residents struggle to enjoy the festive season, several residents take full advantage of the magical time.

Y&R spoilers tease that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) don’t embrace the Christmas spirit.

Thanks to a new video CBS dropped, fans can count on there being plenty of festive celebrations to watch on the daytime drama.

Tis the season

Lucky Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds himself on the receiving end of Phyllis’ holiday mood. She and a little piece of mistletoe promise to make Nick’s Christmas wish come true. It looks like these two were able to put their troubles behind them for the time being.