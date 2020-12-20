The Young and the Restless spoilers: It’s the most wonderful time of year

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the most wonderful time of year has hit Genoa City.
Although some residents struggle to enjoy the festive season, several residents take full advantage of the magical time.
Y&R spoilers tease that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) don’t embrace the Christmas spirit.
Thanks to a new video CBS dropped, fans can count on there being plenty of festive celebrations to watch on the daytime drama.
Tis the season
Lucky Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds himself on the receiving end of Phyllis’ holiday mood. She and a little piece of mistletoe promise to make Nick’s Christmas wish come true. It looks like these two were able to put their troubles behind them for the time being.
Another person making Christmas dreams come true is Billy (Jason Thompson). Victoria even refers to him as Santa Billy. The video follows Victoria’s words with a flash of Lily’s (Christel Khalil) smiling face.
Does that mean Billy makes one of Lily’s wishes come true?
The Abbott family embraces the holidays despite still reeling from Dina’s (Marla Adams) death. They may have gotten rid of Theo (Tyler Johnson), but the Abbotts have another schemer in their midst.
Sally (Courtney Hope) manages to worm her way into the family Christmas celebration thanks to Jack’s (Peter Bergman) kindness. His attitude is, “the more the merrier,” and Jack invites Sally to join the party.
Ashley (Eileen Davidson) doesn’t have a problem with Sally spending the holidays with them. Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) may be a different story.
Is this real or just a dream?
The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Elena (Brytni Sarpy) dreams of a fresh start involving a man from her past. In the preview video, Elena finds herself under the mistletoe with Devon (Bryton James) talking about holiday traditions.
Fans know she has been struggling with her feelings for Devon and Nate (Sean Dominic). Elena has spent more quality time with Nate recently.
So, it is hard to believe Devon and Elena find their way back together after weeks of barely any interaction. The mistletoe moment likely has more to do with Elena’s dream than reality.
Then again, the holidays are the most magical time of year. Anything can happen, especially on soap operas.
Whatever the outcome of Elena and Devon’s holiday kiss is, one thing is for sure, fans are in for one heck of a holiday week filled with joyful moments and a Grinch or two to keep the CBS daytime drama entertaining.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
