The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria is a Grinch, holiday reflection, and preemption

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease Christmas time in Genoa City.
Not everyone embraces the most magical time of the year. The town has its own Grinch or two cooking up trouble.
Looking back and reflecting is a significant theme for the holiday week.
Jack (Peter Bergman) reminisces about Christmases past as the loss of Dina (Marla Adams) haunts the family. However, a surprise visitor on Christmas Eve brings a much-needed smile to Jack’s face.
Fans will revisit the last time The Abbott siblings spent Christmas with their mother. On Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, CBS will air the encore holiday episode from 2019.
Grinch on the loose
Victoria (Amelia Heinle) takes on the role of town Grinch thanks to a troubling year. She even throws a wrench into Billy’s (Jason Thompson) latest plan that will test their newfound truce.
Another person not in the holiday spirit is Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and his mood has everything to do with a newly discovered secret. Kevin and a secret are never a good combination.
Elena (Brytni Sarpy) struggles with the cheer of the season too. A dream of a fresh start with the man from her past will give Elena a new perspective.
The question is, who is the man from her past? Does Elena see a future with Devon (Bryton James) or Nate (Sean Dominic)?
While Elena contemplates her future, Devon works to protect his assets. One way he does that is to take a quick trip out of town with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Unfortunately, things don’t go as either of them planned and they experience an unexpected twist.
Spreading love and joy
It isn’t all doom and gloom for the Christmas season. Plenty of Genoa City residents celebrate the season with nothing but love, joy, and happiness.
Victor (Eric Braeden) uses the magical time of year to make sure Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knows just how much he loves her.
A high-profile case and an upcoming wedding have Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) a little stressed out this holiday season. Lucky for him, a chat with Lola (Sasha Calle) eases his mind so that Rey can focus on the festivities with Sharon (Sharon Case).
In light of starting their lives together on New Year’s Eve, Sharon and Rey begin a new tradition blending their families together.
The holiday season takes on several meanings next week on Y&R. Viewers won’t want to miss any of the juicy moments on the hit daytime drama.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
