The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria is a Grinch, holiday reflection, and preemption

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease Christmas time in Genoa City.

Not everyone embraces the most magical time of the year. The town has its own Grinch or two cooking up trouble.

Looking back and reflecting is a significant theme for the holiday week.

Jack (Peter Bergman) reminisces about Christmases past as the loss of Dina (Marla Adams) haunts the family. However, a surprise visitor on Christmas Eve brings a much-needed smile to Jack’s face.

Fans will revisit the last time The Abbott siblings spent Christmas with their mother. On Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, CBS will air the encore holiday episode from 2019.