The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor’s new secret, desperate Daniel, and two big returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease big trouble, big moves, and big returns.

November sweeps are on the horizon.

Ahead of the pivotal month, Y&R is shaking things up with some twists fans never saw coming.

The aftermath of Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death will be a focus well into sweeps month.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and his game-playing ways are also front center, creating so much chaos.

Daniel faces off with Sharon

This week, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) became suspect number one in Heather’s death. However, mama bear Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) figured out in a hot second that the set-up has Sharon (Sharon Case) written all over it.

After a heart-to-heart with his father, Danny (Michael Damian), Daniel pressures Sharon to come clean. When Sharon feels back into a corner, Cameron (Linden Ashby) pushes her to take drastic measures to keep her secret.

Meanwhile, Christine (Lauralee Bell) returns to town to help Daniel, while Phyllis does damage control to save her son. In the process, Phyllis loses patience with Nick (Joshua Morrow) as they fight about Sharon and Daniel.

Victor is all over the place

The mustache seems to have his hand in everything these days.

Next week, Victor has another secret that involves the wedding of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James). Speaking of Devon, he gets an earful from his soon-to-be father-in-law that he didn’t need or want.

In an interesting turn of events, Victor sets his sights on bringing Diane (Susan Walters) over to his side in his revenge plot against Jack (Peter Bergman).

Over with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she extends an olive branch to Lily (Christel Khalil), and we all know that’s not going to go well.

More Y&R drama

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wastes no time giving Adam (Mark Grossman) a much-needed reality check.

Jack delivers bad news to Traci (Beth Maitland), and all signs point to it being about the state of his marriage to Diane. We must admit that Diane and Jack’s marriage suddenly exploding seems very fishy and reeks of this being part of some master plan.

All of this, plus Billy and Jack mend fences, and Nate (Sean Dominic) goes the extra mile to help Audra (Zuleyka Silver) out of a tricky situation.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.