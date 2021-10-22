The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor sets a trap, Ashland’s heath news and Abby spirals

Ashland turns to Nate for help with his latest medical crisis. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease there’s not a lot of happiness in Genoa City.

Rivalries heat up, tragic news spreads throughout the town, hard decisions and relationships crumble during a heart-wrenching week on the daytime drama. Yes, the writers are pulling out all the stops to get Y&R viewers ready for jaw-dropping November sweeps.

Although the week is filled with lots of entertaining moments, there are some tear-jerkers, too, so get those tissues ready.

Victor and Billy’s war continues

Taking down ChanceCom is Victor’s (Eric Braeden) number one priority. Victor sets a trap for Billy (Jason Thompson), which leads Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) to take drastic action.

While Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor are confident Billy will take the bait, Billy and Lily turn to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for help getting the mustache to back off.

After everything Billy did to try and stop her wedding to Ashland (Richard Burgi), will Victoria really step up to assist her ex?

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Speaking of Ashland, he gets an update on his terminal cancer prognosis. The news isn’t good, so Ashland seeks out Nate (Sean Dominic) for a second opinion.

Friends and family rally around Abby

The news that Chance (Donny Boaz) is presumed dead rocks Abby (Melissa Ordway) to her core. Devon (Bryton James) steps up to help Abby through the crisis, especially when it comes to taking care of baby Dominic.

Victor also takes time out of scheming Billy to be there for his daughter. Meanwhile, to protect Abby, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) keep some pivotal information from her.

Other Genoa City tidbits

It’s been a rocky road for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) lately. Phyllis gives Nick a reality check regarding their romance, hoping to get back on the same page. Then Phyllis gets some words of wisdom from her good pal Jack (Peter Bergman).

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) informs Amanda (Mishael Morgan) of his plan of attack regarding Sutton’s (Jack Landron) case. The strategy forces Amanda to make a tough decision that could rip her newfound family apart.

Despite her best efforts, Sharon (Sharon Case) can’t quit Adam. Sharon’s loyalty is once again evident to Adam and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). When the cop bonds with Kevin (Greg Rikaart), all bets are on Adam being the topic of conversation.

Noah (Rory Gibson) gets the third degree from his mother about his love life. Sharon is determined to find out who broke her son’s heart.

Get ready, Y&R fans, because there’s so much going down in Genoa City next week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.