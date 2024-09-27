The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon’s dilemma, missing Heather, and Victor’s challenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease new mysteries are kicking off this fall.

Over the past couple of weeks, Y&R has been upping its game with new storylines and crazy twists.

This week, Sharon (Sharon Case) was the focus as she was pushed to her breaking point with help from Cameron (Linden Ashby).

What happened between Heather (Vail Bloom) and Sharon will have a ripple effect in Genoa City. Sharon Case called what’s coming up the “greatest storyline ever.”

Along with the Heather mystery, another one begins when Nate (Sean Dominic) gets a mysterious message that ends up being a blast from the past.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s not all going down on The Young and the Restless next week, either.

Daniel and Sharon’s new reality

There are so many questions surrounding what happened to Heather, and we aren’t going to get answers anytime soon. Instead, Sharon grapples with the night’s events while making a shocking confession to her family.

No, she doesn’t come clean but instead creates a new reality to keep up appearances. The question is, will she be able to fool Nick (Joshua Morrow), Faith (Reylynn Caster), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) into thinking she’s okay?

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) gets news from “Heather” that rocks him to his core. Daniel searches for Heather, but it ends in heartbreak.

Daniel gets help from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as he struggles to adjust to his new reality with him and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant). Phyllis turns to Nick amid her family’s latest crisis.

Victor’s at it again

Next week, Y&R returns to Victor (Eric Braeden) and his quest to destroy Billy (Jason Thompson) and take down Jabot. The mustache clashes with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) over her choice of loyalty to Billy over her family, aka Victor.

This doesn’t stop Victoria from moving full steam ahead to protect Billy, who literally doesn’t want her help. Billy has Phyllis in his corner, which, for some reason, gives him even more confidence than he already has.

Back with Victor, he conspires with Lily (Christel Khalil) to get his hands on Chancellor Abbott. Lily begins to regret this decision, and that should surprise no one.

Meanwhile, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) get a challenge from Victor that once again puts them at odds. When Kyle finds a way to outsmart Audra, she doubles down on making him miserable.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Adam (Mark Grossman) decides it’s tough love time for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Instead of comforting her over the loss of her relationship with Billy, Adam gives Chelsea a wake-up call.

Sally (Courtney Hope) and Billy turn to each other as they deal with the aftermath of Chelsea and Adam cheating. Yes, Y&R fans, we seem to be headed for a Silly pairing and a Chadam reunion.

Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) are back to trying to get Kyle out from under Victor’s evil clutches.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.