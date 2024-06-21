The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon in trouble, Jill meddles, Victoria worries, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease the show is shifting gears.

July sweeps are only a week away, and after much more of the same, things appear to be changing.

This week ended with a stand-alone episode celebrating Joshua Morrow’s 30th anniversary as Nick Newman.

The episode seems to be a catalyst to kick off a new storyline for Sharon (Sharon Case) after the character has been MIA for a while.

Sharon played a pivotal part in the special episode, but her bipolar disorder was also brought up as soon as she reappeared on the canvas.

Next week, Sharon finds herself in trouble after she looks back on her past, which leads someone close to her to receive a distress call.

The fight for Chancellor-Winters

It should surprise no one that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Devon (Bryton James) get into it again over the business. Little does Billy know there is a plan in motion to oust Billy, even at the expense of Jill (Jess Walton).

Lily (Christel Khalil) has Billy convinced they are on the same side. However, she’s really playing Billy. But before the week ends, Devon wonders if that’s still the case. Devon calls out Lily over her decision-making, leading him to question her loyalty.

In true Jill fashion, she has no patience with what’s happening at Chancellor-Winters. Jill isn’t on board with undoing the merger and will make her stance to Billy crystal clear with an ultimatum for her son.

Family doesn’t always stick together

Kyle (Michael Mealor) mulls over Victor’s (Eric Braeden) offer. To move things along, the mustache plays hardball with Kyle to get him to accept.

All signs point to Kyle leaving Jabot to help Audra (Zuleyka Silver) run Glissade. Y&R spoilers tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) are concerned about Kyle after he shares disturbing news.

Oh yes, Victor seems to have gotten one over on his enemy, and he isn’t done yet.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has her hands full trying to make her kids get along. The addition of Claire (Hayley Erin) isn’t sitting well with Katie (Sienna Mercuri), who goes out of her way not to welcome her sister into the family fold.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are dealt another blow from Connor (Judah Mackey). The news bonds them more, and it also brings out Billy’s jealous side.

Speaking of Adam, he once again becomes a hot topic in the Newman family. This time, Nick and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are comparing notes about him.

Plus, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) start a new project, Nick is there to lend a hand to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Alan (Christopher Cousins) woos Traci (Beth Maitland) in Paris.

It’s another must see week of the hit CBS soap!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.