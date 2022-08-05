The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis takes charge, frustrated Elena, and Chance’s lead

The Ashland investigation heats up on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal tension mounts, and deception takes over Genoa City.

July sweeps pushed a couple of hot-button storylines forward while also bringing new ones to light.

Y&R remains focused on the demise of Ashland (Robert Newman) and Diane’s (Susan Walters) presence stirring the pot.

The show has been teasing a new story involving Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Billy (Jason Thompson working together. Next week Chelsea will push some buttons and ruffle some feathers thanks to her new venture with Billy.

That doesn’t stop Billy and Chelsea from moving forward with their new podcast, where things get really intense.

They are spilling the tea on their past, but not everyone wants them to air their dirty laundry on a podcast.

Chance searches for the truth

Victor (Eric Braeden) is determined to ensure the truth about Ashland’s death doesn’t come out. However, his son-in-law Chance (Conner Floyd) knows something is off with the investigation.

It turns out Chance and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) make a good team. They get a new lead that brings them one step closer to the truth.

The break in the case spells trouble for the Newman family. Victor makes another shady move to throw Kevin and Chance off track.

Meanwhile, curiosity gets the best of Sally (Courtney Hope). She knows there’s more to the story than what Nick (Joshua Morrow) told her about the night Ashland died. Sally’s nosiness lands her in hot water, which is par for the course with the redhead.

Speaking of Nick, he continues to be racked with guilt over what he did to Ashland. Nick doesn’t regret protecting Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but Ashland’s death and cover-up are taking a toll on him.

Phyllis is obsessed

The desire to rid Genoa City of Diane remains a top priority for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Next week Phyllis can see her plan and end goal coming together.

Although Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are there to help as the plan is put into motion, Phyllis takes the lead. It sounds like Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) end up giving her a job at Marchetti.

As the three ladies plot to take her down, Diane will keep putting her best foot forward to gain ground with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Elena has had enough

For weeks, Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) has been putting the moves on Nate (Sean Dominic). The flirtation vibes have not gone unnoticed by Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Back from her Hawaii trip, Elena gets fed up with Imani flirting with her man. Elena’s anger reaches a boiling point with the two women facing off over the good doc.

Imani has ignored Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) warnings to back off Nate. What will she do when Elena stands her ground?

It’s another don’t miss a week of the hit daytime drama, and that’s hot on the heels of the news Trevor St. John has joined the show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.