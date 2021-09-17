The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack reminisces, Ashland’s blackmailed, and Chloe butts in

Chloe has a warning for her bestie Chelsea that will cause lots of drama. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama reveal suspicions, tough decisions, and facing the past take over Genoa City.

Things are heating up as fall begins, with twists and turns that will leave Y&R fans talking for months.

Jack looks back

As Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) wedding gets closer, Jack (Peter Bergman) can’t stop thinking about his past with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Next week, The Young and the Restless will feature a stand-alone Jack episode. Jack reminisces about his life and great loves that will include a slew of flashbacks.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis analyze their relationship as it begins to crumble. Their talk gets awkward when Nick puts Phyllis on the stop about her bond with Jack.

Will Phyllis admit her feelings for Jack or stay with Nick?

Time to pay up Ashland

The person sending Ashland (Richard Burgi) those text messages is revealed. A lawyer named Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones) arrives in Genoa City demanding $3 million from Ashland to keep his past a secret.

Yes, it appears Ashland wasn’t entirely truthful with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and her family, which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Ashland needs to handle his Jesse problem because Billy (Jason Thompson) is determined to uncover the skeletons in Ashland’s closet. Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) discover some unexpected information that leads Billy to offer a generous proposal to someone.

While her fiancé deals with his past, Victoria gets some sage advice from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about her upcoming wedding.

Elsewhere in Genoa City

When he’s not dealing with Phyllis, Nick keeps Billy wondering about his intentions. Victoria becomes suspicious of Phyllis putting her in protective sister mode.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) decides to fill Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) burgeoning relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope). Chelsea loses it because she still wants Adam for herself.

There is no question Mariah (Camryn Grimes) needs some help. First, Mariah tells Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that she wants them to have a baby. Then she has a change of heart about distancing herself from baby Dominic. Mariah’s erratic behavior sends off alarm bells to her loved ones.

Speaking of Mariah’s loved ones, Sharon (Sharon Case) is forced to defend helping Adam to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and Devon (Bryton James) takes the next step in his relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan)

All of this, plus Victor (Eric Braeden) takes charge of a situation. It sounds like he tries to find Chance (Donny Boaz) for Abby (Melissa Ordway), who continues to struggle without her husband.

Oh, what a week it’s going to be on the hit CBS soap opera!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.