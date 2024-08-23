The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Faith and Lucy’s car crash, Adam’s busted, and more drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that past trauma and mistakes are the name of the game in Genoa City.

Finally, we are getting movement on two storylines that have been dragging for weeks.

Since Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) became obsessed with being Faith’s (Reylynn Caster) friend, Y&R fans knew history would repeat itself.

That’s what happens next week when Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) rush to the hospital after Faith is in a car accident.

At the hospital, they discover Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) and learn Lucy was in a car crash, too.

The other storyline gaining movement is Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melisa Claire Egan) cheating, and that’s not all that happens on The Young and the Restless, either.

Adam is forced to fess up to Sally

This week, Chelsea broke down and spilled everything to Billy (Jason Thompson) about her one-night stand with Adam. Next week, Chelsea pleads with Billy to give her another chance, but he has something else in mind: fighting with Adam.

Speaking of Adam, he did not come clean with Sally (Courtney Hope), and thanks to Billy Boy, he gets backed into a corner. When Sally is prepared to hear Billy out, Adam is forced to tell her the truth.

The aftermath of this news may not go down the way Y&R fans expect, especially since Billy and Sally already figured out Adam and Chelsea cheated.

Jack and Victor step up their game

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) pressure Kyle (Michael Mealor) in a quest to get what they want.

The mustache takes full advantage of the rift between Kyle and Jack to make his next move. Victor also has a request for Kyle that is really more of a demand, and Kyle isn’t on board with it.

Meanwhile, Jack tries unsuccessfully to extend an olive branch to his son. The incident leads Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack to take drastic measures to get Kyle out of Victor’s clutches.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets some unexpected advice from Nick. Later, the tables turn, and Nick seeks out Phyllis for advice about Sharon, who gets in touch with her dark side thanks to a bit of encouragement from Cameron (Linden Ashby).

Summer (Allison Lanier) gets in a little romance time with Chance (Conner Floyd) before she’s back to battling Kyle. Before the week ends, Summer also gets confronted by Claire (Hayley Erin), resulting in another heated exchange.

Plus, Traci (Beth Maitland) confides in Alan (Christopher Cousins), while Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gives Lily (Christel Khalil) a history lesson.

