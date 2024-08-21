Eric Braeden teases ‘wonderful scenes’ coming up on The Young and the Restless

Eric Braden has given The Young and the Restless fans something to discuss.

The actor, who has played Victor Newman on Y&R for nearly 45 years, loves interacting with fans on social media.

Eric always keeps fans entertained, whether sharing a powerful message, talking sports, or spilling some tea on the hit CBS soap.

The other day, Eric was at it again on X (formerly Twitter) with a little bit of The Young and the Restless news.

“Just did some wonderful scenes with Amelia ( VICTORIA) and J EDDY PECK (COLE)! Well written scenes that were fun to do!” read Eric’s X.

The message got fans buzzing in the comments section, and they wondered what was in store for Victor, Cole, and Victoria.

The Young and the Restless fans react to Eric Braeden’s social media message

It didn’t take long for Y&R fans to bombard Eric’s X with replies, and he answered several of them.

One fan was excited about the storyline featuring Cole, Victoria, and Victor, while another expressed love for Amelia, J. Eddie, and Eric.

Eric answered those comments with various emojis, showing his appreciation for the fans.

“U make every scene fun just being you!” said a reply.

Eric once again used emojis for his response.

Other comments showed fans’ love for Eric as Victor and excitement for the scenes with him, J. Eddie, and Amelia coming up on the show.

The actor kept using emojis to let fans know he was ready to show off his Y&R scenes.

When will the scenes Eric’s talking about air on Y&R?

The Good news for fans is that the wait won’t be long to see what Eric was talking about. The Young and the Restless films four to six weeks in advance, so we should get to see the fun in mid to late September.

Perhaps Eric will give us a heads-up as to when they will hit CBS airwaves. In the meantime, the actor has certainly kept fans guessing regarding the upcoming storyline.

Victor has been one busy man lately, trying to seek revenge on Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson). The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) helps her husband in his mission with Billy Boy, and they get an assist from Lily (Christel Khalil)

So far, Victoria has stayed out of the business drama, letting her father run the show while she focuses on Claire (Hayley Erin) and her family. Cole and Victora have been MIA lately, which was a bit of a surprise since they were on the cusp of a rekindled romance.

Make sure to tune in daily to see what happens with Victoria, Victor, and Cole.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.