The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon’s new ally, Victor plots, and Adam makes a deal

The battle lines are drawn in the custody fight for baby Dominic. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal secrets are exposed, unlikely alliances are formed, and a legacy is in jeopardy.

Next week, Genoa City is buzzing with action that includes a bombshell, a surprise, and a few setbacks. One family is torn apart, while friendships are destroyed, and two men put their rivalry in the past.

Devon and Abby make moves to protect Dominic

The custody battle for baby Dominic heats up. Devon (Bryton James) expresses his concerns about Chance (Conner Floyd) to Abby (Melissa Ordway), who defends her husband. Their fight ends with both determined to protect Dominic.

After his confrontation with Abby, Devon reaches out to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for help with his case. It sounds like Mariah joins Team Devon because the two have a strategy session before the end of the week.

Back with Abby, she turns to Christine (Lauralee Bell) for advice about Chance and the custody fight. Their talk forces Abby to make a shocking decision.

Victor worries about his legacy

Thanks to the latest drama involving Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam (Mark Grossman), Victor (Eric Braeden) worries about his legacy. The mustache recruits Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to help him protect his empire.

Victor launches an attack to take down another enemy. Meanwhile, Michael leaves Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) in suspense, and all signs point to it having to do with Victor’s latest plan of action.

When Adam questions Victoria’s motives, the two siblings end up in another epic war of words. The fight leads Adam to strike a deal with Billy (Jason Thompson), which will only mean trouble for Victoria.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

It turns out Adam and Billy aren’t Victoria’s only problems. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) busts Ashland (Richard Burgi) in a compromising position. Yes, Ashland has yet another secret he’s keeping from his wife.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Although she just started running Chancellor Industries, Lily (Christel Khalil) decides to take on another new venture.

Over with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), she schemes to keep Sally (Courtney Hope) away from Adam. The Newman heir vows he has no romantic feelings for either of them, but Chelsea won’t listen.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) receives a painful reminder from Nick (Joshua Morrow) about her past, while Noah (Rory Gibson) sets the record straight with his father. Noah has been keeping a secret and finally opens up to Nick about it.

Also, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) plans a major surprise for Mariah. If that’s not enough juicy drama for you, read all about the Y&R behind-the-scenes drama involving Richard Burgi here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.