The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashland’s exposed, Victoria rages and Tessa upsets Mariah

Ashland is stunned to learn who has uncovered his true identity. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit daytime drama reveal lies and anger are exploding all over Genoa City.

Two Italian weddings are on the horizon. One will be a happy occasion filled with loved ones. The other will explode with truth bombs, revelations, and ulterior motives.

Yes, the CBS soap opera has story ideas that will keep Y&R fans glued to their TV screens for months.

Ashland’s real identity revealed

Despite their differences, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) create a defensive strategy against Billy (Jason Thompson). They aren’t his only problem either. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) questions Billy’s motives again.

It’s Nick (Joshua Morrow) who learns Ashland’s real identity first. Nick summons Ashland to a meeting but is shocked when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrives too. Although he’s unsettled by Nick’s news, Ashland has the perfect excuse for hiding his given name.

Victoria loses it on Nick for interfering in her and Ashland’s life. However, the information puts her on edge as Victoria finally realizes Ashland has so many buried secrets.

In an interesting turn of events, Victoria and Adam (Mark Grossman) call a truce, just as she feels betrayed by Nick.

Nate (Sean Dominic) offers Ashland some unsolicited advice after noticing something is off with his new friend. The words of wisdom lead Ashland to make a bold move to protect himself further.

Mariah continues to her downward spiral

The aftermath of Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asking Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to have a baby brings so much tension. There’s no question Mariah is in the middle of a downward spiral following her kidnapping and being a surrogate.

Tessa informs Sharon (Sharon Case) of Mariah’s request. The singer isn’t ready to have a baby and knows it’s not what Mariah needs either. Sharon talks with her daughter, urging Mariah to take time to heal from her ordeals.

The conversation with her mother doesn’t stop Mariah from wanting a baby. When Tessa says she’s not ready, the two have a heated fight that will change everything.

Other Y&R tidbits

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) spent quality time together. Nick walks in on them having a warm moment and realizes there is something deeper going on than friendship.

An overwhelmed Abby (Melissa Ordway) turns to Devon (Bryton James) to help with baby Dominic. Devon steps up, but Amanda (Mishael Morgan) worries about him filling in for Chance (Donny Boaz) and getting too close to Dominic.

It sounds like Devon and Amanda are headed for trouble after moving in together. The couple has their hands full with Sutton (Jack Landron) and his vengeful ways, along with the Abby situation.

Who’s ready for another exciting and drama-filled week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.