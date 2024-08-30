The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam blames Chelsea, desperate Nick, and Victor plays dirty

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease fans are in for one wild ride

There will be a full week of new episodes, even with the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 2.

There’s plenty to keep Y&R viewers entertained, especially the fallout of the accident and the cheating scandal.

Both storylines will be front and center with new twists that will definitely have fans talking.

Sharon’s (Sharon Case) behavior remains a focus as it becomes crystal clear to loved ones that things are not right with her.

That’s not all either, so let’s take a look at what else is happening on The Young and the Restless.

Adam and Chelsea fight for Billy and Sally

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) one-night-stand was fully exposed this week.

As Adam and Chelsea pick up the pieces of their destroyed relationships, he turns on her. Instead of bonding, Adam lashes out at Chelsea, blaming her for telling Billy (Jason Thompson) the truth.

Meanwhile, Chelsea pleads for forgiveness. The question is whether it is from Billy, Sally (Courtney Hope), or both.

Speaking of Sally and Billy, they seek comfort in each other as they reel from being cheated on. We all know that means it’s only a matter of time before they hit the sheets.

Victor ups his game

The mustache has many irons in the fire: He seeks revenge on Jack (Peter Bergman) and wants to destroy Billy. Lucky for Victor (Eric Braeden), he has Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on his side.

Nikki digs up game-changing dirt on Billy Boy and wastes no time giving it to her husband. Someone else helping Victor with Billy is Lily (Christel Khalil), who has a proposition Victor can’t refuse.

All signs point to Victor taking her up on it because later, Lily shares some upsetting news with Jack (Peter Bergman). Lily also puts Billy on notice, which leads to another heated blow-up between the exes.

It seems Billy isn’t the only one feeling Victor’s wrath next week. Victor calls Nate (Sean Dominic) on his latest bluff, but does it involve Audra (Zuleyka Silver) for Lily?

Nick gets a clue about Sharon

The recent accident involving Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) finally has Nick (Joshua Morrow) realizing Sharon isn’t herself.

When Sharon makes a promise to Nick, it sends him into panic mode and makes us wonder if the promise is really from her or Cameron (Linden Ashby). Nick turns to Victor and Nikki for advice on how to help, or rather deal, with Sharon.

Unfortunately, thanks to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) meddling with Faith to protect Lucy, Nick may be too late. Before the week is over, Sharon is pushed to her brink, bringing out her dark side.

Other Y&R happenings

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) face another challenge with Lucy, forcing Daniel to stand his ground with his daughter.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) leaves Claire (Hayley Erin) shocked with his confession, while Diane struggles to gain any traction to get her son to forgive her.

All of this plus Chance (Conner Floyd) begins to question if Abbott Chancellor is the right place for him.

It’s another exciting week in Genoa City, so make sure to tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.